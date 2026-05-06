ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Auto Driver’s Daring Act Foils Chain Snatching In Hyderabad; Police Commissioner Felicitates Him

The incident occurred when a woman, accompanied by her daughter-in-law, had stepped out for a morning walk on Wednesday. Is understood that the habitual offender, identified as Mohammed Sohail from Dabirpura, attempted to snatch the gold chain from a woman’s neck. As the victim resisted, a struggle ensued, during which the accused lost control of his scooter and fell onto the road.

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of courage, an auto driver risked his life to foil a chain-snatching attempt and nab the accused in the busy Begum Bazaar–Jinsi Chouraha area of Telangana capital Hyderabad. His brave act has drawn praise from Police Commissioner VC Anand Sajjanar, who felicitated him for his presence of mind and fearless response.

Hearing the woman’s screams, auto driver Mohammed Zaheer, who was passing by, quickly sensed something was wrong. Without hesitation, he turned his auto and rammed it into the accused, who was trying to flee after regaining his footing. In retaliation, the rowdy-sheeter attacked Zaheer with a stick. Despite the assault, the auto driver stood his ground, overpowered the accused, and ensured he could not escape.

Soon after, Zaheer handed the offender over to the police. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which later helped establish the sequence of events clearly.

Impressed by his bravery, Police Commissioner Sajjanar personally honoured Zaheer with a certificate of appreciation. Officials lauded the auto driver’s quick thinking and courage, stating that his timely intervention not only prevented the accused from escaping but also ensured the safety of the victim.

The incident has been widely appreciated by locals, who see Zaheer’s act as an example of how ordinary citizens can play a vital role in maintaining law and order when they act responsibly and fearlessly.