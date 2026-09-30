Waste Accumulation Due To Heavy Tourist Rush Remains A Major Challenge In Uttarakhand
Massive waste accumulation in Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri remains a challenge, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Dehradun: Waste accumulation due to heavy tourist rush remains a major challenge in Uttarakhand.
Tourism forms the backbone of the state's economy, but has also caused massive pollution. Beyond the Char Dham circuit, a large number of devotees and tourists visit destinations such as Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Nainital, and Mussoorie.
However, alongside the rising influx of tourists, waste accumulation in the mountains is emerging as a growing concern. In religious cities like Haridwar, thousands of tons of waste accumulates in just a few days, putting a strain on the environment.
Authorities have emphasised the need for a proper solid waste management plan for the Char Dham and other tourist areas in the state.
According to data from the local municipal bodies of the four pilgrimage sites, approximately 798 tons of waste were collected from Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri between the start of the pilgrimage season and September 27, 2026.
This includes 393 tons from Badrinath alone, 32 tons from the Kedarnath Dham area, and approximately 270 tons of solid waste from the Kedarnath trekking route.
Additionally, 98 tons of waste were collected in Gangotri, and 4.85 tons of plastic waste were gathered in the Yamunotri pilgrimage area.
The Char Dham sites are situated at high altitudes, and since the pilgrimage season is restricted to a few months, the massive amount of waste generated within a short span places immense pressure on local infrastructure.
Water Bottles Remain A Major Challenge In Badrinath
Approximately 393 tonnes of waste accumulated in Badrinath during this pilgrimage season. Of this, about 161 tonnes were classified as dry waste. During the waste processing stage, around 24 tonnes of plastic were segregated, with water bottles constituting the largest share. The plastic finds its way onto trails, drains and streams, and the surrounding natural landscape.
Waste Accumulation On Kedarnath Route
The challenge at Kedarnath is not confined to the temple area alone. About 32 tonnes of solid waste accumulated in the Dham Nagar Panchayat (town council) area, with the plastic waste weighing 20 tonnes. The agency responsible for sanitation along the trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath collected approximately 270 tonnes of solid waste.
Pallavi, a Kedarnath pilgrim, said, “Apart from plastic bottles, there was a lot of sludge and other garbage along the path. It was deeply saddening to see this."
However, Neeraj Kukreti, Executive Officer, Kedarnath Dham Nagar Panchayat, said, “ Waste collection is being handled more effectively now. We do not allow garbage to accumulate in the vicinity of the temple."
"Cleaning operations have been going on continuously around the temple and across the entire area. However, nothing is possible without the participation of visiting devotees. Therefore, we must ensure that we do not litter the surroundings after making the arduous journey."
Waste Levels Remain High In Gangotri And Yamunotri
Approximately 98 tonnes of waste were collected in Gangotri during the pilgrimage season. As per Dham Nagar Panchayat, 22 tonnes of plastic was sent for recycling, and about 2.5 tonnes was processed into compost. In Yamunotri, around 4.85 tonnes of plastic waste was collected and disposed of. Environmentalists are particularly concerned about waste in Gangotri and Yamunotri because these regions lie within highly sensitive zones of Himalayan water systems.
Environmentalist Anil Joshi said, “ Improper disposal of plastic and other waste can significantly impact the soil, water, and the Himalayan ecosystem. The consequences could be dire. A field assessment conducted in 2026 also identified rising waste levels and the challenges of waste management in the Gangotri and Yamunotri corridors as major environmental issues. Furthermore, the United Nations has repeatedly expressed concern regarding waste accumulation in mountain regions."
A Mountain Of Waste In Haridwar
Following the influx of a vast number of devotees during the Haridwar Kanwar Mela, the Municipal Corporation faces the challenge of clearing the city of waste. According to data from this year's Kanwar Mela, approximately 7,000 metric tonnes of waste were collected, of which about 4,000 to 4,500 metric tonnes were attributed specifically to the Kanwar Yatra.
Approximately 4,500 metric tonnes of waste accumulated at the ghats alone. The Haridwar Municipal Corporation deployed a large number of personnel to clean major ghats, including Har Ki Pauri. Arrangements were made to segregate plastic and other waste and transport it to processing plants and Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centers.
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