ETV Bharat / state

​ Waste Accumulation Due To Heavy Tourist Rush Remains A Major Challenge In Uttarakhand

Tourism forms the backbone of the state's economy, but has also caused massive pollution. Beyond the Char Dham circuit, a large number of devotees and tourists visit destinations such as Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Nainital, and Mussoorie. ​

However, alongside the rising influx of tourists, waste accumulation in the mountains is emerging as a growing concern. ​In religious cities like Haridwar, thousands of tons of waste accumulates in just a few days, putting a strain on the environment.

Authorities have emphasised the need for a proper solid waste management plan for the Char Dham and other tourist areas in the state.

According to data from the local municipal bodies of the four pilgrimage sites, approximately 798 tons of waste were collected from Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri between the start of the pilgrimage season and September 27, 2026.

​This includes 393 tons from Badrinath alone, 32 tons from the Kedarnath Dham area, and approximately 270 tons of solid waste from the Kedarnath trekking route.

​Additionally, 98 tons of waste were collected in Gangotri, and 4.85 tons of plastic waste were gathered in the Yamunotri pilgrimage area.

The Char Dham sites are situated at high altitudes, and since the pilgrimage season is restricted to a few months, the massive amount of waste generated within a short span places immense pressure on local infrastructure.

​Water Bottles Remain A Major Challenge In Badrinath

Approximately 393 tonnes of waste accumulated in Badrinath during this pilgrimage season. Of this, about 161 tonnes were classified as dry waste. During the waste processing stage, around 24 tonnes of plastic were segregated, with water bottles constituting the largest share. The plastic finds its way onto trails, drains and streams, and the surrounding natural landscape.

Waste Accumulation On Kedarnath Route