ETV Bharat / state

Washim Court Sentences 9 Cops To Life Imprisonment In 2011 Custodial Death Case

Washim: A court in Maharashtra's Washim district on Thursday sentenced nine police personnel to life imprisonment in a 2011 custodial death case. The case relates to the death of one Bhegya Pawar, who was taken into custody by Risod police in Washim in connection with a probe, public prosecutor Shriram Kalu told PTI.

District and Additional Sessions Judge J P Zhapate found then Risod police station in charge Madhav Dhande as well as personnel Madan Pawar, Shivaji Khillari, Punjab Patkar, Ramesh Pawar, Prakash Taram, Nagorao Khandke, Ashok Vaidya and Vasant Jadhav guilty under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.