ETV Bharat / state

Warming Arabian Sea, Mini-Cloudbursts Behind Kerala's Flash Floods: Experts Warn Of Deepening Climate Crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's increasingly frequent flash floods, landslides and urban flooding are no longer isolated weather events but clear signs of a changing climate driven by a rapidly warming Arabian Sea and intense, short-duration rainfall, according to leading disaster management and climate experts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), said Kerala is no longer experiencing the traditional southwest and northeast monsoons that once brought steady rainfall over several weeks.

"Instead, the state is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall within just a few hours. In places like Pathanamthitta, more than 300 mm of rain fell within six hours, resulting in flash floods across several districts," he said.

The Central Water Commission and KSDMA have identified parts of 12 districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Wayanad — as vulnerable to flash floods.

According to Prof S Abhilash, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), the rapid warming of the Arabian Sea is the biggest factor behind Kerala's changing rainfall pattern.

"Global warming has significantly increased the Arabian Sea's surface temperature. The warmer sea produces enormous amounts of moisture, which are carried towards Kerala by winds and quickly develop into dense rain clouds, resulting in sudden, intense downpours," he explained.

He said rainfall that once occurred over several days is now falling within a few hours, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.