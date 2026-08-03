Warming Arabian Sea, Mini-Cloudbursts Behind Kerala's Flash Floods: Experts Warn Of Deepening Climate Crisis
Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose says Kerala is no longer experiencing the traditional monsoons that once brought steady rainfall over several weeks.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's increasingly frequent flash floods, landslides and urban flooding are no longer isolated weather events but clear signs of a changing climate driven by a rapidly warming Arabian Sea and intense, short-duration rainfall, according to leading disaster management and climate experts.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), said Kerala is no longer experiencing the traditional southwest and northeast monsoons that once brought steady rainfall over several weeks.
"Instead, the state is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall within just a few hours. In places like Pathanamthitta, more than 300 mm of rain fell within six hours, resulting in flash floods across several districts," he said.
The Central Water Commission and KSDMA have identified parts of 12 districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Wayanad — as vulnerable to flash floods.
According to Prof S Abhilash, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), the rapid warming of the Arabian Sea is the biggest factor behind Kerala's changing rainfall pattern.
"Global warming has significantly increased the Arabian Sea's surface temperature. The warmer sea produces enormous amounts of moisture, which are carried towards Kerala by winds and quickly develop into dense rain clouds, resulting in sudden, intense downpours," he explained.
He said rainfall that once occurred over several days is now falling within a few hours, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.
Mini-Cloudbursts Becoming Common
Experts said Kerala is also witnessing more mini-cloudbursts, where huge volumes of rainfall over small areas within a short period. Moisture-laden clouds striking the Western Ghats release intense rainfall, overwhelming rivers, streams and drainage systems. Unlike earlier decades, weather systems capable of triggering such extreme rainfall are now increasingly developing over the Arabian Sea instead of being confined to the Bay of Bengal.
Human Activities Worsening Disasters
Prof Abhilash said unplanned urbanisation has amplified the impact of extreme rainfall. The loss of tree cover, reclamation of wetlands and paddy fields, extensive concretisation, blocked drainage networks and encroachments along rivers have reduced the land's ability to absorb and drain water. "While the overall annual rainfall has not changed dramatically, it is now concentrated into shorter, more intense spells. Human interventions have made the impacts far more severe," he said.
Experts Suggest Long-Term Solutions
The experts recommended removing illegal encroachments from riverbanks, desilting rivers and reservoirs before the monsoon, making rainwater harvesting mandatory, restricting construction and quarrying in ecologically fragile areas, planting deep-rooted native trees to stabilise slopes, and installing high-resolution X-band weather radars across Kerala to improve hyper-local rainfall forecasting and enable timely evacuations.
They cautioned that unless climate adaptation and sustainable land-use measures are implemented urgently, Kerala could face more frequent flash floods, landslides and weather-related disasters in the years ahead.
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