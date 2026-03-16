ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Injured After Warmer Machine Catches Fire At Chennai Government Maternity Hospital

Chennai: A newborn baby boy sustained severe burn injuries after a warmer machine used to regulate body temperature allegedly caught fire at a government maternity hospital in Chennai, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the Corporation Maternity Hospital in Kariyappa Street in Purasawalkam shortly after the infant was delivered through a Caesarean section.

According to police, the baby was placed inside the warmer machine after delivery to maintain body temperature when the device suddenly caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. The infant sustained burn injuries on several parts of the body, including the head, back, arms, thighs and legs. Hospital staff immediately provided first aid and later shifted the baby to the Institute of Child Health (Children’s Hospital) in Egmore for specialised treatment.

The child's father, Anand Babu, a resident of Perambur who works at a pharmaceutical products company, alleged negligence by the hospital staff. He said his wife, Dhanalakshmi, had been receiving prenatal care at the hospital and was admitted there on March 15 for delivery.

According to him, doctors informed the family that an immediate surgery was required due to low fluid levels in the uterus, following which the baby boy was delivered through a Caesarean section.

"Soon after the delivery, we were informed that a fire had broken out in the infant warmer machine. The baby was shifted to the Egmore Government Children's Hospital without informing us, and we have not been allowed to see our child," Anand Babu alleged, demanding action against those responsible.