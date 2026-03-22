ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar, His Father, Among 3 Booked After Warehousing Official Dies By Suicide

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked former state minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly took his own life on Saturday. The police also booked Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant Dilbag Singh.

The FIR has been registered under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered on a complaint of Randhawa's wife, Upinder Kaur, at Ranjit Avenue Police Station in Amritsar on Saturday night. On Saturday, Bhullar tendered his resignation from the state cabinet after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked him to step down amid allegations of abetment of suicide.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday in which Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti, was purportedly heard saying that he was taking the extreme step and accused the transport minister of harassment.