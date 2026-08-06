ETV Bharat / state

Warden Beaten To Death By Three Juveniles At Rajasthan Observation Home

Jaipur: A 63-year-old ex-serviceman posted as a warden at the government observation and juvenile home in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was allegedly beaten to death by three juveniles, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when discussions were underway at the juvenile home regarding preparations for an Independence Day programme.

The warden, Sahab Ram, was on his way to collect tools from a security guard to repair a faulty air cooler inside the premises when the three juveniles allegedly attacked him from behind with a wooden plank.

An FIR has been registered against the three. While two juveniles were lodged in the home in connection with murder cases, one was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.