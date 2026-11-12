ETV Bharat / state

Ward Coordinators Will Be Appointed By December 1 If Civic Polls Are Not Held: Bengal CM

Howrah: Amid the legal fiasco over civic polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said coordinators will be appointed for every ward in the Howrah and Kolkata Municipal Corporations, effective from December 1, if civic body polls are not conducted.

Addressing an event to distribute items for the upcoming Chhath Puja in the Kazipara area of Howrah, Adhikari alleged that those who fear defeat in the elections or are unable to even find candidates are the ones approaching the vacation bench to stall the electoral process.

He pointed out that the people of Howrah have been deprived of municipal services for 12 years, with the drainage system collapsing and waterlogging occurring even after the slightest rainfall. He alleged that although the government is prepared to hold elections following the redrawing of ward boundaries, the opposition is obstructing the process by taking the matter to court.

Referring to a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, he said, "If elections are not held, I will appoint a coordinator who stands with the government for every ward starting December 1."

Several leaders and public representatives, including transport minister Arjun Singh, MLA Sanjay Singh, minister Umesh Rai, and BJP state vice-president Manoj Pandey, were present at the event. Adhikari extended Chhath Puja greetings to everyone, noting that there is no distinction between Bengali and non-Bengali Hindus.

In a sharp critique of the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress-led administrations, he accused them of fostering divisions between Bengalis and non-Bengalis based on language. "The previous government, led by Mamata Banerjee, had only one agenda: to create divisions in the name of language," he said.

He further claimed that Bengal's traditional heritage and culture were undermined during the 34-year rule by the Left and the 15-year tenure of the Trinamool Congress, when the celebration of Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Ram Navami was actively obstructed.