Warangal Reels Under Heavy Rain: City Paralysed As Colonies, Roads Submerge Within Hours

Warangal: A heavy downpour lashed Telangana's Warangal city on Thursday morning, paralysing normal life within two hours. Several colonies were inundated as rainwater entered homes, while major roads turned into flowing streams, causing severe hardship to residents and commuters.

The sudden and intense rainfall, triggered by Cyclone Montha, led to severe flooding in low-lying areas.

In Papayyapet SC Colony, rainwater gushed into homes, damaging household essentials and leaving residents in distress.

Roads across the city were completely submerged, with floodwater collecting under the Warangal Railway Underbridge and turning it into a pond.

Waterlogging in Warangal (ETV Bharat)

Amid the chaos, two RTC buses and an auto-rickshaw were trapped in floodwaters, sending passengers into panic. An RTC bus coming from Mahabubabad towards Warangal got stuck under the bridge as the water level rose quickly.

Another bus from Annaram to Warangal, which tried to take the newly built road on the opposite side, also came to a halt.

An auto-rickshaw was completely submerged, intensifying the alarm among residents.

Alert two-wheeler riders who witnessed the situation quickly informed the police. Acting swiftly, Mills Colony police, along with Intezarganj Inspector of Police (CI) M A Shukur and his team, reached the spot. Using ropes and wooden planks, they rescued all stranded passengers safely.

Later, the Greater Warangal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) Monsoon teams deployed a crane to pull out the trapped buses.