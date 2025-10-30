Warangal Reels Under Heavy Rain: City Paralysed As Colonies, Roads Submerge Within Hours
The sudden and intense rainfall, triggered by Cyclone Montha, led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Warangal and adjoining districts of Telangana
Published : October 30, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
Warangal: A heavy downpour lashed Telangana's Warangal city on Thursday morning, paralysing normal life within two hours. Several colonies were inundated as rainwater entered homes, while major roads turned into flowing streams, causing severe hardship to residents and commuters.
The sudden and intense rainfall, triggered by Cyclone Montha, led to severe flooding in low-lying areas.
In Papayyapet SC Colony, rainwater gushed into homes, damaging household essentials and leaving residents in distress.
Roads across the city were completely submerged, with floodwater collecting under the Warangal Railway Underbridge and turning it into a pond.
Amid the chaos, two RTC buses and an auto-rickshaw were trapped in floodwaters, sending passengers into panic. An RTC bus coming from Mahabubabad towards Warangal got stuck under the bridge as the water level rose quickly.
Another bus from Annaram to Warangal, which tried to take the newly built road on the opposite side, also came to a halt.
An auto-rickshaw was completely submerged, intensifying the alarm among residents.
Alert two-wheeler riders who witnessed the situation quickly informed the police. Acting swiftly, Mills Colony police, along with Intezarganj Inspector of Police (CI) M A Shukur and his team, reached the spot. Using ropes and wooden planks, they rescued all stranded passengers safely.
Later, the Greater Warangal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) Monsoon teams deployed a crane to pull out the trapped buses.
The impact of the rain was widespread across Hanumakonda, Kazipet, and adjacent areas.
Several colonies, including Vivek Nagar, Amaravati Nagar, Pragati Nagar, DK Nagar, NN Nagar, Maisayya Nagar, Sammayya Nagar, and Sai Ganesh Colony, were submerged, resembling ponds.
Floodwater from the Vaddepalli tank entered Jawahar Colony and Gopalpur, inundating the 100-foot road. The embankments of Somidi and Gopalpur tanks breached as they overflowed, cutting off traffic on the Kazipet–Hanumakonda route.
Cars and bikes were reportedly washed away by the fast-moving water.At Mulugu Road and Hunter Road, overflowing nalas and the Bondi Vagu brought vehicular movement to a halt.
Traffic to the Bhadrakali Temple was completely blocked as floodwaters reached nearby residential areas.
The road leading from the temple to the Polytechnic College was impassable due to inundation.
Municipal authorities set up six rehabilitation centres in the eastern part of the city.
Disaster management teams used boats to shift residents from flooded localities to safer areas.
Meanwhile, a large pothole formed at the 80-foot road junction on the Pochamma Maidan–Desaipet stretch, posing further risk to movement.
The deluge once again exposed Warangal’s poor drainage infrastructure.
Residents expressed anger, stating that despite repeated assurances, civic authorities have failed to put in place lasting measures to prevent urban flooding in the city.
Read More