ETV Bharat / state

Renewed Tensions In West Asia Affects Foreign Flight Services In Chennai

Chennai: Renewed tensions in West Asia have affected international flight operations at Chennai Airport, with several flights delayed and some services cancelled due to periodic airspace closures in the region.

Tensions have reportedly escalated following the collapse of an interim peace deal between the United State and Iran. US forces have been carrying out airstrikes targeting military bases and intelligence facilities in Iran for the past 10 days, while Iran has retaliated by targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.

Amid the renewed tensions, airspace in parts of the region, including Bahrain and Kuwait, has been periodically closed for security reasons, affecting international air services.

As a result, flights to Chennai from cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as Bahrain and Kuwait, have been affected. Other international flights operating through the affected airspace have also faced disruptions, resulting in delays and cancellations at Chennai Airport.

Around 10 passenger flights arriving in Chennai from destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Muscat, London and Singapore were delayed, leading to corresponding delays in their onward departures from Chennai.