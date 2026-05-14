'War Not An Option': Farooq Abdullah Welcomes RSS Leader's Call For Indo-Pak Talks
Farooq Abdullah supports dialogue with Pakistan, welcomes RSS stance and hopes BRICS meeting fosters global peace.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that India should solve all its problems through dialogue with Pakistan, as war between the two countries is not an option.
The National Conference President welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent comments in which he advocated for Indo-Pak dialogue and people-to-people communication.
“It is a very big move that the RSS chief has said there should be talks with Pakistan, and the ex-army chief also backed his statement. I am glad that somebody is now thinking that war is not an option. It is a question of dialogue, and with dialogue we must solve our problems,” Abdullah told reporters here.
On Tuesday, Hosabale said that people-to-people contact was key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue. The statement comes a week after the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor in the country.
The RSS leader’s advocacy for Indo-Pak dialogue was welcomed by former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army MM Naravane and another former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti.
Mufti said that dialogue between India and Pakistan brings relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the opposition Congress attacked the RSS leader, claiming his dialogue advocacy was influenced by his recent visit to the US.
Abdullah also welcomed the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in India and hoped that this high-level meeting would bring peace to the Middle East.
“It is very good. I am very glad the BRICS is meeting, and we hope there is peace in the Middle East,” he said. “US President Donald Trump’s visit to China will also help in bringing peace, as China will play its part in the peace process.”
The two-day BRICS foreign ministers' meeting began today in New Delhi. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is chairing the meeting themed “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". Besides the foreign minister, heads of delegation from member and partner countries are participating in the meeting.
Regarding the downsizing of cavalcades by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers, Abdullah said that it shows there is a fuel shortage. “If we have to meet that shortage, then everybody has to reduce the cavalcade,” he said.
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