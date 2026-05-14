ETV Bharat / state

'War Not An Option': Farooq Abdullah Welcomes RSS Leader's Call For Indo-Pak Talks

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that India should solve all its problems through dialogue with Pakistan, as war between the two countries is not an option.

The National Conference President welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent comments in which he advocated for Indo-Pak dialogue and people-to-people communication.

“It is a very big move that the RSS chief has said there should be talks with Pakistan, and the ex-army chief also backed his statement. I am glad that somebody is now thinking that war is not an option. It is a question of dialogue, and with dialogue we must solve our problems,” Abdullah told reporters here.

On Tuesday, Hosabale said that people-to-people contact was key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue. The statement comes a week after the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor in the country.

The RSS leader’s advocacy for Indo-Pak dialogue was welcomed by former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army MM Naravane and another former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti.