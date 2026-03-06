War In West Asia Disrupts Trade, Coimbatore Wet Grinder Exports Fall By 30%
Often referred to as the “Manchester of South India” and the “Pump City,” Coimbatore is also India’s most important hub for wet grinder manufacturing.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 3:46 AM IST
Coimbatore: Escalating tensions in West Asia have begun to affect exports of wet grinders from Coimbatore, with manufacturers reporting nearly a 30 per cent drop in shipments due to disruptions in maritime trade.
Often referred to as the “Manchester of South India” and the “Pump City,” Coimbatore is also India’s most important hub for wet grinder manufacturing. The industry, which began in the 1950s, has grown for more than seven decades and has become one of the city’s key industrial identities.
Around 80 per cent of the wet grinders produced in India are manufactured in Coimbatore. More than 200 companies in the district are engaged in the sector, providing direct and indirect employment to over one lakh people.
The industry generates an annual business turnover of roughly Rs 225 crore to Rs 300 crore. However, manufacturers say exports have been affected after the conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran in West Asia disrupted shipping routes and maritime logistics.
Exports to Gulf hit
Nearly 20 per cent of Coimbatore’s wet grinder production is exported to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries, and shipments to these markets have been severely impacted, manufacturers said.
Kumaresan, owner of Ponmani Wet Grinder, said the conflict has also pushed up input costs. “Due to the ongoing war situation, crude oil production has been affected, which in turn has increased the prices of raw materials such as copper and plastic used in grinder manufacturing,” he said.
He added that rising input costs may soon lead to an increase in the retail prices of wet grinders. “Even at current prices, many consumers are hesitant to buy grinders. If prices increase further, people may postpone their purchases,” he noted.
Industry seeks GST relief
Kumaresan urged the Central government to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on wet grinders from 18 per cent to 5 per cent to support small and medium manufacturers.
He added that around 30 per cent of grinders meant for export to Gulf countries are currently pending shipment due to disruptions in maritime transport.
“We export a wide range of grinders, from five-litre household models to large industrial machines used by restaurants. Normally, shipments are sent once a week, but exports have temporarily stopped because of the war situation,” he said.
Despite the slowdown in exports, production has not been reduced. Manufacturers are currently diverting grinders produced in Coimbatore to domestic markets across India, he added.
Read More: