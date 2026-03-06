ETV Bharat / state

War In West Asia Disrupts Trade, Coimbatore Wet Grinder Exports Fall By 30%

Around 80 per cent of the wet grinders produced in India are manufactured in Coimbatore. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Escalating tensions in West Asia have begun to affect exports of wet grinders from Coimbatore, with manufacturers reporting nearly a 30 per cent drop in shipments due to disruptions in maritime trade.

Often referred to as the “Manchester of South India” and the “Pump City,” Coimbatore is also India’s most important hub for wet grinder manufacturing. The industry, which began in the 1950s, has grown for more than seven decades and has become one of the city’s key industrial identities.

Around 80 per cent of the wet grinders produced in India are manufactured in Coimbatore. More than 200 companies in the district are engaged in the sector, providing direct and indirect employment to over one lakh people.

The industry generates an annual business turnover of roughly Rs 225 crore to Rs 300 crore. However, manufacturers say exports have been affected after the conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran in West Asia disrupted shipping routes and maritime logistics.

Exports to Gulf hit

Nearly 20 per cent of Coimbatore’s wet grinder production is exported to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries, and shipments to these markets have been severely impacted, manufacturers said.

Kumaresan, owner of Ponmani Wet Grinder, said the conflict has also pushed up input costs. “Due to the ongoing war situation, crude oil production has been affected, which in turn has increased the prices of raw materials such as copper and plastic used in grinder manufacturing,” he said.