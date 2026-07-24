Two Wanted 'Waris Punjab De' Members Arrested While Entering India From Nepal
Uttar Pradesh Police have also arrested three locals who assisted the duo to illegally enter India through Nepal.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Bahraich: Two wanted activists of the pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De, one of whom was an accused in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the India-Nepal border, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the arrests were made by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Rupaidha police during a joint operation.
Police said, Manveer Singh Dhillon, a US citizen of Punjab origin, who carried a reward on his head, and Vikramjit Singh of Punjab's Rupnagar, the prime accused in the Ajnala police station attack, were allegedly attempting to enter India illegally from Nepal with the assistance of three locals when they were apprehended. Both were activists of Waris Punjab De.
SP Vishwajeet Srivastava said that based on information received by Rupaidha police and SSB, the two infiltrators were arrested. The joint operation led to the arrest of five persons, including the three locals, he said.
"Interrogation revealed that Vikramjit is an active member of the Waris Punjab De and a wanted accused in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. A warrant was also issued against him by the Punjab Police," the SP said.
According to the police, Vikramjit had been constantly changing locations from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Puranpur (Pilibhit), to Kathmandu over the past year. During questioning, he said that his lawyers had assured him of a settlement in the case and acting on this assurance, he was attempting to enter India illegally via the Rupaidha border. Three locals, who were assisting Vikramjit with the infiltration, have been arrested along with another man, Joga, a resident of Puranpur in Pilibhit, who had been in constant contact with the accused.
"Manveer is also a member of the same outfit and faces multiple cases. He was attempting to enter India illegally with his wife and children. However, the documents of his wife and children were found to be valid, and they were released after questioning. Manveer hails from California. Three locals, Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, and driver Rahul Kumar, who facilitated the accused's entry into India, have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to expose the entire network by subjecting all the accused to rigorous interrogation," Srivastava said.
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