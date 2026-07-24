ETV Bharat / state

Two Wanted 'Waris Punjab De' Members Arrested While Entering India From Nepal

Bahraich: Two wanted activists of the pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De, one of whom was an accused in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the India-Nepal border, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the arrests were made by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Rupaidha police during a joint operation.

Police said, Manveer Singh Dhillon, a US citizen of Punjab origin, who carried a reward on his head, and Vikramjit Singh of Punjab's Rupnagar, the prime accused in the Ajnala police station attack, were allegedly attempting to enter India illegally from Nepal with the assistance of three locals when they were apprehended. Both were activists of Waris Punjab De.

SP Vishwajeet Srivastava said that based on information received by Rupaidha police and SSB, the two infiltrators were arrested. The joint operation led to the arrest of five persons, including the three locals, he said.