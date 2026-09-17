ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Maoist Leader Asim Mandal Surrenders In Bengal After Security Forces Intensify Operations

Ranchi: Asim Mandal alias Akash, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), has surrendered before the police in West Bengal.

The Jharkhand and Odisha governments had announced a total reward of Rs 2.20 crore for Asim. This included Rs 1 crore from the Jharkhand government and Rs 1.20 crore from the Odisha government.

The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has confirmed Mandal's surrender.

Asim Was The Last Naxal Carrying Rs 1 Crore Reward

ETV Bharat had earlier reported that Asim would surrender in Bengal. His surrender has now confirmed the report.

According to information received from the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, Asim had been on the run amid extensive operations by security forces. He somehow managed to reach Bengal, where he said he wanted to surrender to the Bengal Police.

Asim is originally from Bengal and wanted to surrender there. He had been associated with Maoist activities for a long time in the border areas of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. His name has also surfaced in several cases involving encounters and attacks on security forces.

Naxal Leader Asim Mandal Accused In Major Attacks

According to police records, two security personnel were injured during an encounter with security forces at Marangponga under Chhotanagra police station limits in Chaibasa on March 1, 2026. One of those injured was an Assistant Commandant of 209 CoBRA.