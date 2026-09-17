Wanted Maoist Leader Asim Mandal Surrenders In Bengal After Security Forces Intensify Operations
The Jharkhand and Odisha governments had announced a combined reward of Rs 2.20 crore for Asim Mandal.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Ranchi: Asim Mandal alias Akash, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), has surrendered before the police in West Bengal.
The Jharkhand and Odisha governments had announced a total reward of Rs 2.20 crore for Asim. This included Rs 1 crore from the Jharkhand government and Rs 1.20 crore from the Odisha government.
The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has confirmed Mandal's surrender.
Asim Was The Last Naxal Carrying Rs 1 Crore Reward
ETV Bharat had earlier reported that Asim would surrender in Bengal. His surrender has now confirmed the report.
According to information received from the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, Asim had been on the run amid extensive operations by security forces. He somehow managed to reach Bengal, where he said he wanted to surrender to the Bengal Police.
Asim is originally from Bengal and wanted to surrender there. He had been associated with Maoist activities for a long time in the border areas of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. His name has also surfaced in several cases involving encounters and attacks on security forces.
Naxal Leader Asim Mandal Accused In Major Attacks
According to police records, two security personnel were injured during an encounter with security forces at Marangponga under Chhotanagra police station limits in Chaibasa on March 1, 2026. One of those injured was an Assistant Commandant of 209 CoBRA.
On April 12, 2025, a Jharkhand Jaguar personnel was killed at Radhapora under Jaraikela police station limits in Chaibasa.
Earlier, nine personnel of 209 CoBRA were injured at Tumbahaka under Tonto police station limits on January 11, 2023. Besides this, a security personnel was killed at Jonwa under Karaikela police station limits on May 31, 2020.
On July 11, 2018, another security personnel was killed at Jhati Pahadi under MGM police station limits in East Singhbhum.
Police are also investigating Asim's alleged role in these incidents.
Agencies Gather Information On Weapons And Ammunition
Following Asim's surrender, security agencies are questioning him. The focus is particularly on gathering information about weapons, ammunition and other material allegedly hidden by Maoists in dumps across the forests.
Police hope that questioning Mandal could provide important information about locations where weapons and explosive material have been concealed.
Asim's surrender is being viewed as an important development for security forces operating in the Naxal-affected border areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal, as well as in the context of efforts to end the Naxal chapter in Jharkhand.
Also Read: