Wanted In Delhi Diwali Double Murder, Hashim Baba Associate Arrested After Shootout
Delhi Police arrested Hashim Baba gang shooter Aamir after an encounter in Shastri Park, in connection with the 2024 Diwali murders.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Crime Branch has arrested a wanted shooter associated with the gangster Hashim Baba, following an encounter in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. The accused, identified as Aamir alias Saleem alias Tillan, had been absconding for nearly two years, and is wanted in a double murder case.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crime) Sanjeev Yadav, the Crime Branch received specific intelligence that the accused would arrive near the Metro Depot in Shastri Park. Acting on the information, a team led by inspectors Man Singh and Sunder Gautam laid a trap in the area.
Around 10.48 pm on Monday, police spotted the suspect and attempted to stop him. Officials said that upon realising he was surrounded by police, Aamir allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the team.
The police said, "On seeing himself surrounded by a police team, the accused took out his pistol and opened fire, targeting the cops. Head Constable Manoj fired in self-defence, aiming at and shooting the accused in the legs."
After the accused was injured, the police subsequently overpowered and arrested him.
VIDEO | Delhi Crime Branch teams carried out an encounter and arrested a wanted shooter linked to gangster Hashim Baba.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YXQzQ5PjGz
Accused In Diwali Double Murder
Aamir is alleged to be a key operative of the Hashim Baba gang and was wanted in connection with the high-profile double murder that took place on October 31, 2024, in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.
According to investigators, property dealer Akash Sharma alias Chhotu (40) and his 16-year-old nephew Rishabh Sharma were shot dead outside their residence in Bihari Colony while celebrating Diwali with family members. Akash's 10-year-old son Krish was injured in the attack.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage later went viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage.
Police investigations revealed that two assailants had arrived on a scooter. One of them allegedly touched Akash's feet as a diversion before both opened indiscriminate fire on the victims.
Criminal Record And Weapon Recovery
Police said Aamir, a resident of Vijay Park in Maujpur, has been involved in more than 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and Arms Act violations. Following his arrest, investigators recovered a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges and four empty shells from his possession.
A fresh case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
Officials said Aamir had remained on the run since the double murder and was one of the key accused being pursued by investigators.
Police are now questioning him to gather information about other members of the Hashim Baba gang, the supply of illegal weapons and the wider criminal network linked to the organisation. Authorities are also examining his alleged role in other gang-related offences and the broader conspiracy behind the Diwali killings.
Officials said further investigation is underway and additional revelations are expected in the coming days.
Also Read: