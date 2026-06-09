ETV Bharat / state

Wanted In Delhi Diwali Double Murder, Hashim Baba Associate Arrested After Shootout

The accused was wanted in the 2024 Diwali double murder case that claimed two lives and left a 10-year-old injured. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Crime Branch has arrested a wanted shooter associated with the gangster Hashim Baba, following an encounter in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. The accused, identified as Aamir alias Saleem alias Tillan, had been absconding for nearly two years, and is wanted in a double murder case.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crime) Sanjeev Yadav, the Crime Branch received specific intelligence that the accused would arrive near the Metro Depot in Shastri Park. Acting on the information, a team led by inspectors Man Singh and Sunder Gautam laid a trap in the area.

Around 10.48 pm on Monday, police spotted the suspect and attempted to stop him. Officials said that upon realising he was surrounded by police, Aamir allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the team.

The police said, "On seeing himself surrounded by a police team, the accused took out his pistol and opened fire, targeting the cops. Head Constable Manoj fired in self-defence, aiming at and shooting the accused in the legs."

After the accused was injured, the police subsequently overpowered and arrested him.

Accused In Diwali Double Murder

Aamir is alleged to be a key operative of the Hashim Baba gang and was wanted in connection with the high-profile double murder that took place on October 31, 2024, in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.