Grenade Attack Accused Arrested In Amritsar After Being Injured In Police Encounter
Police said gangster Harman Singh was wanted in connection with a grenade attack at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Amritsar: Amritsar Rural Police have arrested wanted gangster Harman Singh alias Harman Boparai following an encounter on Wednesday. During the exchange of fire, Harman sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the gangster opened fire at the police team and a bullet narrowly missed Mattewal SHO Daljit Singh. The gangster sustained a gunshot injury in retaliatory firing.
SSP Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, who reached the spot, said, "SHO Daljit Singh and his team received information that gangster Harman, wanted in many serious cases, was roaming around in the area. Based on this, police set up a checkpoint near the canal from Bhoa and Chugawan."
Harman was seen approaching on a motorcycle and the police signalled him to stop. However, Harman took out his pistol and started firing indiscriminately at the police party.
According to the police, he fired around three to four rounds of bullets, one of which grazed the arm of SHO Daljit Singh. "The police first fired in the air and asked the accused to surrender. But when he continued firing, police fired three rounds and one of the bullets hit Harman in the leg, bringing him to the ground, leading to his arrest," SSP Chahal said.
The SSP further said that an illegal .32 bore pistol, cartridges and shells were recovered from the accused's possession.
As per preliminary investigation, Harman is a Proclaimed Offender wanted in connection with a grenade attack at Gurdaspur's Hanuman Chowk. Also, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against him at the Mattewal police station. Currently, he has three serious cases, including attempt to murder and snatching, registered against him.
Police said that after being discharged from the hospital, Harman will be produced in court and taken into police remand to interrogate him about his criminal contacts and network.
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