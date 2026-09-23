ETV Bharat / state

Grenade Attack Accused Arrested In Amritsar After Being Injured In Police Encounter

Amritsar: Amritsar Rural Police have arrested wanted gangster Harman Singh alias Harman Boparai following an encounter on Wednesday. During the exchange of fire, Harman sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the gangster opened fire at the police team and a bullet narrowly missed Mattewal SHO Daljit Singh. The gangster sustained a gunshot injury in retaliatory firing.

SSP Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, who reached the spot, said, "SHO Daljit Singh and his team received information that gangster Harman, wanted in many serious cases, was roaming around in the area. Based on this, police set up a checkpoint near the canal from Bhoa and Chugawan."

Harman was seen approaching on a motorcycle and the police signalled him to stop. However, Harman took out his pistol and started firing indiscriminately at the police party.