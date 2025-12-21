Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh; 6 Others Arrested
According to police, Siraj Ahmad of Sultanpur was shot dead in an encounter with the STF following a tip-off on Saturday.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Saharanpur/Shamli/Ballia: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has shot dead a wanted criminal during an encounter and arrested four others in a murder case in separate operations, officials said on Sunday. Police also arrested two cattle smugglers in another operation.
SSP Saharanpur, Ashish Tiwari said that the STF shot dead Siraj Ahmed, a criminal carrying a bounty of one lakh rupees, in an encounter in the Gangoh area of Saharanpur on Saturday night. Siraj was wanted in a high-profile murder case in Sultanpur and had been absconding for a long time, the SSP said.
“Based on a tip-off, the STF and police reached the spot to arrest him. Seeing himself holed up by the police, Siraj opened fire on the police team. He was killed in the retaliatory firing. Siraj had about 30 serious cases registered against him, including murder,” he added.
SSP Tiwari said that Siraj was hiding in the Gangoh police station area and was planning to commit a major crime. Siraj had come to Saharanpur via the Punjab-Haryana border. He was a resident of Lolepur in the Kotwali police station area of Sultanpur. Siraj had been absconding since a high-profile murder in Sultanpur.
Two Cattle Smugglers Arrested In Shamli
In Shamli, two cattle smugglers were arrested in a police encounter on Karnal Road on Saturday night, police said. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs in the encounter. Several illegal firearms and a motorcycle were recovered from the cattle smugglers as per police.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shamli, Sumit Shukla, said that based on a tip-off, the Sadar Kotwali police tried to stop a suspicious auto-rickshaw near the Orchid Hotel on Karnal Road. The occupants of the auto-rickshaw opened fire and in the retaliatory firing, both the criminals sustained bullet injuries to their legs, he said adding both the men were then arrested. The accused have been identified as Sharif, son of Mustaqeem, and Sahil, son of Shabbir.
Four Murder Accused Arrested In Ballia
Four accused involved in the Ayush murder case in Ballia have been arrested by the police during an encounter. All four accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs as per police. Two four-wheeled vehicles, a motorcycle, country-made pistols, and cartridges were recovered from the criminals.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Shukla said that police received a tip-off that four accused involved in the Ayush murder case in Belthara, under the Ubhan police station area, were present near the embankment near Chainpur.
“A cordon was then set up. When the accused were asked to surrender, they opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, the accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They were then all arrested,” he said. The accused have been identified as Nitish Yadav, Ashish Yadav, Dilip Yadav, and Rahul Verma. One accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness as per police.
