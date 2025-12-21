ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh; 6 Others Arrested

Saharanpur/Shamli/Ballia: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has shot dead a wanted criminal during an encounter and arrested four others in a murder case in separate operations, officials said on Sunday. Police also arrested two cattle smugglers in another operation.

SSP Saharanpur, Ashish Tiwari said that the STF shot dead Siraj Ahmed, a criminal carrying a bounty of one lakh rupees, in an encounter in the Gangoh area of Saharanpur on Saturday night. Siraj was wanted in a high-profile murder case in Sultanpur and had been absconding for a long time, the SSP said.

“Based on a tip-off, the STF and police reached the spot to arrest him. Seeing himself holed up by the police, Siraj opened fire on the police team. He was killed in the retaliatory firing. Siraj had about 30 serious cases registered against him, including murder,” he added.

SSP Tiwari said that Siraj was hiding in the Gangoh police station area and was planning to commit a major crime. Siraj had come to Saharanpur via the Punjab-Haryana border. He was a resident of Lolepur in the Kotwali police station area of Sultanpur. Siraj had been absconding since a high-profile murder in Sultanpur.

Two Cattle Smugglers Arrested In Shamli

In Shamli, two cattle smugglers were arrested in a police encounter on Karnal Road on Saturday night, police said. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs in the encounter. Several illegal firearms and a motorcycle were recovered from the cattle smugglers as per police.