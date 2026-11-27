ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Pratap Das Arrested From Asansol After 3-Day Hunt, Dramatic Gunfight

Asansol: Residents of the Ismail area of ​​Asansol in West Bengal witnessed dramatic scenes on Friday morning, when wanted criminal Pratap Das alias 'Paon' was apprehended after an extensive police operation, after he sustained a gunshot wound.

The search for Das began on Wednesday, after police was tipped-off that the criminal, who was on the run, had returned home to meet his wife. However, Das escaped during the raid in the Hirapur area of Asansol, after allegedly firing at police officers. On Thursday, the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate launched a massive manhunt to nab him — involving various units including officers from the Asansol South Police Station.

Eventually, by tracking his mobile tower location, authorities learned that Das was hiding near a pond in an open area off Purvasha Lane on Hutton Road. Acting on this intelligence, the police cordoned off the entire area, with search efforts continuing late into the night.

Although his mobile tower location was detected multiple times, the phone would be switched off shortly thereafter. Despite a thorough sweep of the area, the police were initially unable to locate him. Despite conducting operations until the early hours of the morning, the police returned empty-handed.

However, fresh tension erupted in the Ismail area on Friday morning. Local residents claimed Pratap was seen roaming in the area brandishing a firearm. It is also alleged that he fired several rounds into the air to terrorise the local population.