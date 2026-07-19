ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Injured In Police Firing After Attacking Constable In Chennai

Chennai: A 26-year-old history-sheeter sustained a bullet injury Sunday after allegedly attacking a police team and attempting to flee during a raid in Chennai's Kundrathur area.

Police said the operation, launched on specific information about bomb-making and ganja trafficking, also led to the arrest of his associate. The accused, Karuppu (26), a resident of Thirumudivakkam Easwaran Kovil Street, near Kundrathur, Chennai, is classified as an A+ category criminal in Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Police said he faces around 19 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and other serious offences. He is also allegedly involved in issuing threats to people and theft. According to officials, Thirumudivakkam police received confidential information that Karuppu and his friend Surya (24), alias Akash, were manufacturing homemade bombs and selling ganja from an open ground behind a private college in the Kavanur area near Kundrathur.

Acting on the information, a special team led by Thirumudivakkam Police Inspector Muthukumar went to the scene early this morning and tried to arrest the two. Police said Karuppu attempted to throw homemade bombs at the team after spotting the officers. During the operation, he allegedly attacked head constable Vijayakumar, with a sickle injuring him on the right elbow while trying to escape.