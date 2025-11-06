Wanted By Three States, Female Naxalite Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
Kamala Sodi, 30, a wanted Naxalite active in the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh(MMC) zone surrendered at the SP office Rajnandgaon.
Rajnandgaon: Amid the ongoing offensive by security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, a wanted female Naxalite carrying Rs 17 lakh bounty by three states surrendered before the police in Rajnandgaon on Thursday.
According to police officials, Kamala Sodi, 30, a hardcore Naxalite active in the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh(MMC) zone, surrendered at the Superintendent of Police's office in Khairagarh in the presence of Inspector General of Police Abhishek Shandilya and Superintendent of Police Lakshya Sharma.
Kamla Sodi (30) had been active in the Maaad division of Bastar and the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of the outlawed CPI (Maoist)
The female Naxalite had been actively involved in the Maoist organization since 2011 and was involved in organizational and sabotage activities of Naxals in the MMC zone. Influenced by the ever-increasing pressure from security forces and the government's Naxalite rehabilitation policy, the female Naxalite laid down arms before the security forces.
The surrendered female Naxalite was a cadre belonging to the Mad Division, Bastar MMC zone, and actively worked within the organization. She was also involved in numerous sabotage incidents against the security forces. A bounty of Rs 17 lakh was jointly announced by the Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh police against the Naxal.
Under the Chhattisgarh government's Naxal rehabilitation policy, an incentive of Rs 50,000 was immediately provided to the female Naxalite upon her surrender and return to the mainstream. She will also be provided other benefits under the government's Rehabilitation Policy 2025. Kamala Sodi is originally a resident of Aralampalli Konta in Sukma district.
