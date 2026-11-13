Want To Pursue Plea Or Not? Jammu Kashmir HC Asks Kashmir Medical College After Fresh NMC Rejection Of MBBS Bid
The Jammu Kashmir High Court asked Kashmir Medical College to clarify whether to pursue its plea following a fresh rejection of its 150-seat MBBS proposal.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been informed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) authorities have again rejected Kashmir Medical College’s application to start an MBBS programme with 150 seats for the 2026-27 academic session, despite an earlier direction to reconsider the decision.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, while hearing a writ petition, took a committee report dated November 5 on record and directed the college’s counsel to seek instructions on whether the institution wanted to continue pursuing the petition. The report was submitted by the counsel representing the respondents, NMC and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). The court again listed the matter on November 20.
The development comes after the High Court had kept in abeyance the NMC’s October 27 rejection order and directed them to reconsider the college’s application in light of its objections, the applicable legal provisions and earlier appellate directions.
In its latest order, Justice Kazmi recorded the respondents' submission that they had reviewed the college's application for permission to establish a new medical college with an annual intake of 150 MBBS students for 2026-27, in accordance with the committee report dated November 5.
The review was stated to have been undertaken pursuant to the High Court's orders dated October 5 and 13. However, the respondents informed the court that the college's claim had been rejected.
They further submitted that, in compliance with the court's order dated October 28, they had revisited the application and observed that the petitioner "shall not be considered for starting a new medical college for the academic year 2026-2027."
On this basis, the respondents argued that the petition had become infructuous.
Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the petitioner’s counsel to ascertain whether the college intended to pursue the proceedings.
"Learned counsel for the petitioner is directed to seek and report instructions as to whether the petitioner wants to pursue the instant petition or not," Justice Kazmi ordered.
The petition has been filed by Kashmir Medical College, a unit of Mili Trust, seeking a direction to the authorities to grant permission and issue a Letter of Permission for commencing the MBBS programme at its proposed campus in Industrial Estate, Sempora, Srinagar, with an annual intake of 150 students for the 2026-27 academic session.
The institution has invoked Sections 28 and 29 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and sought implementation of the second appellate authority's remand order dated August 24, 2026.
The dispute originated after the MARB of the NMC rejected the college's application on June 9, citing infrastructure-related shortcomings.
The college challenged the decision, contending that the rejection had been issued without a physical inspection or identification of specific deficiencies and without providing an opportunity to rectify shortcomings, as required under the applicable provisions of the NMC Act.
Its statutory appeal before the NMC Secretary was rejected on July 17. The institution subsequently approached the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The second appellate authority, through its order dated August 24, remanded the matter to the NMC for reconsideration of the documents and records submitted by the college and for passing appropriate orders.
The college later approached the High Court, alleging that the authorities had failed to comply with the remand directions.
During the proceedings, the court passed orders on October 5 and October 13, following which a physical inspection of the institution was conducted.
The regulatory authorities subsequently issued another rejection order on October 27, prompting the college to approach the High Court through two miscellaneous applications.
The college challenged the manner in which the inspection findings had been considered and sought to place the final physical inspection report dated October 14 on record. It also questioned the reliance on a compliance report dated October 22, arguing that the latter contained material and observations outside the final inspection report.
On October 28, Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani had kept the operation of the October 27 rejection order in abeyance, subject to further orders and consideration of the respondents’ objections.
The court had also directed the authorities to revisit their decision in light of the governing legal provisions and the college’s submissions. It had asked them to explore the possibility of granting a conditional permit, subject to reasonable conditions, to enable the institution to admit students during the ongoing academic session.
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