ETV Bharat / state

Want To Pursue Plea Or Not? Jammu Kashmir HC Asks Kashmir Medical College After Fresh NMC Rejection Of MBBS Bid

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been informed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) authorities have again rejected Kashmir Medical College’s application to start an MBBS programme with 150 seats for the 2026-27 academic session, despite an earlier direction to reconsider the decision.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, while hearing a writ petition, took a committee report dated November 5 on record and directed the college’s counsel to seek instructions on whether the institution wanted to continue pursuing the petition. The report was submitted by the counsel representing the respondents, NMC and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). The court again listed the matter on November 20.

The development comes after the High Court had kept in abeyance the NMC’s October 27 rejection order and directed them to reconsider the college’s application in light of its objections, the applicable legal provisions and earlier appellate directions.

In its latest order, Justice Kazmi recorded the respondents' submission that they had reviewed the college's application for permission to establish a new medical college with an annual intake of 150 MBBS students for 2026-27, in accordance with the committee report dated November 5.

The review was stated to have been undertaken pursuant to the High Court's orders dated October 5 and 13. However, the respondents informed the court that the college's claim had been rejected.

They further submitted that, in compliance with the court's order dated October 28, they had revisited the application and observed that the petitioner "shall not be considered for starting a new medical college for the academic year 2026-2027."

On this basis, the respondents argued that the petition had become infructuous.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the petitioner’s counsel to ascertain whether the college intended to pursue the proceedings.

"Learned counsel for the petitioner is directed to seek and report instructions as to whether the petitioner wants to pursue the instant petition or not," Justice Kazmi ordered.

The petition has been filed by Kashmir Medical College, a unit of Mili Trust, seeking a direction to the authorities to grant permission and issue a Letter of Permission for commencing the MBBS programme at its proposed campus in Industrial Estate, Sempora, Srinagar, with an annual intake of 150 students for the 2026-27 academic session.

The institution has invoked Sections 28 and 29 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and sought implementation of the second appellate authority's remand order dated August 24, 2026.