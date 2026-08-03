ETV Bharat / state

'Want My Resignation? Then Go On Hunger Strike For 25 Days, Face Lathis': Priyank Kharge On Karnataka Police Exam Row

After sometime, they sought to return to the centre to write exam only to be barred from the police. This led to a scuffle and the candidates attempted to open the main gate. The police took some candidates into custody before dispersing the crowd.

Some candidates at the Sharadamba PU College examination centre in Tikota in Vijayapura district protested and walked out of the examination hall, alleging a mismatch between the OMR serial number and the question bank serial number. They also alleged that question papers reached them 30 minutes late.

"Yes, I will resign. Let them (candidates) go on a hunger strike for 25 days. If they are not controlled, we will lathi-charge them and then I will resign just how they did in Delhi (for NEET paper leak)," Kharge said.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday rejected the Opposition parties' demands for his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the police constable recruitment exam, saying he will resign only after candidates undertake a 25-day hunger strike and face lathi-charge.

"There was some misunderstanding or misconception among some candidates about a mismatch in the OMR number and question bank serial number. The match is not necessary nor have we specified it anywhere. It was just a handful of candidates who thought that the mismatch was a lapse and walked out despite being repeatedly told that once they walked out they wouldn't be allowed re-entry," Priyank said.

Kharge also defended the police action of taking some candidates into custody saying, "When they (candidates) realised that what they had done was not wise, they said they wanted to come back in. But it was against the rules. Once you walk out with the OMR sheet, you cannot return to the exam centre. Then they resorted to protest and thew open the gate. In such a situation what you expect us to do? Naturally, police had to take a few people into custody to ensure law and order. Also, we also had a responsibility towards the candidates who were writing the exam," the Home Minister said.

Hitting back at the BJP leaders seeking his resignation, Kharge said they should answer why Basavaraj Bommai did not resign when PSI exam scam happened. "Why did the then home minister Araga Jnanendra not resign? Let them answer these questions before seeking my resignation," he said.

He further dismissed the controversy as nothing significant. "Yesterday, lakhs of candidates wrote the exam, and there was a problem only with around 120 examinees," he added.

The exam was conducted on Sunday at over 800 centres for recruitment to 3,991 Civic Police Constable posts and there were around 4.54 lakh applicants.