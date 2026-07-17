Nagercoil Sabari Varman Custodial Death Case: Family Wants Justice, Rejects Compensation Offer
The post-mortem examination reportedly found 19 external injuries on Sabari Varman's body, deepening the family's suspicions regarding the circumstances leading to his death.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The family of the person with disability, Sabari Varman, who died while in judicial custody at the Nagercoil District Jail, on Friday reiterated that they were seeking justice and answers rather than financial assistance, even as two Tamil Nadu ministers visited their home to offer condolences.
Fisheries Minister A Srinath and Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar met the bereaved family and expressed their sympathies over the death of the young man. The incident on July 13 has triggered widespread outrage and demands for an independent investigation.
However, the family told the ministers that they would not accept Sabari Varman's body until the circumstances surrounding his death were fully clarified.
The post-mortem examination reportedly found 19 external injuries on Sabari Varman's body, deepening the family's suspicions regarding the circumstances leading to his death.
The family has demanded a thorough investigation and sought the transfer of the case to the CBI, insisting that justice should take precedence over compensation or relief measures. "We want justice, not relief," family members reportedly told the visiting ministers.
According to relatives, they have sought an independent examination of the video footage recorded during the post-mortem with the assistance of human rights organisations, including People's Watch, and medical experts to address their concerns regarding the findings.
The ministers had reportedly arrived with proposals including financial assistance, housing support and temporary government employment for a family member. However, the family declined to accept the relief measures at this stage.
Later, lawyers associated with human rights organisations told reporters that while the post-mortem report documented 19 injuries, it reportedly did not attribute the death directly to those injuries.
"If the injuries were not the cause of death, then the family deserves to know what caused it," one of the lawyers said, adding that they had sought time to examine the post-mortem video and consult medical experts before taking a decision on receiving the body.
The lawyers also stated that the state government and police had initiated action in connection with the case and that arrests had already been made as part of the investigation.
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