ETV Bharat / state

Nagercoil Sabari Varman Custodial Death Case: Family Wants Justice, Rejects Compensation Offer

Kanyakumari: The family of the person with disability, Sabari Varman, who died while in judicial custody at the Nagercoil District Jail, on Friday reiterated that they were seeking justice and answers rather than financial assistance, even as two Tamil Nadu ministers visited their home to offer condolences.

Fisheries Minister A Srinath and Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar met the bereaved family and expressed their sympathies over the death of the young man. The incident on July 13 has triggered widespread outrage and demands for an independent investigation.

However, the family told the ministers that they would not accept Sabari Varman's body until the circumstances surrounding his death were fully clarified.

The post-mortem examination reportedly found 19 external injuries on Sabari Varman's body, deepening the family's suspicions regarding the circumstances leading to his death.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation and sought the transfer of the case to the CBI, insisting that justice should take precedence over compensation or relief measures. "We want justice, not relief," family members reportedly told the visiting ministers.