ETV Bharat / state

'Want Development To Reach Every Part Of Karnataka': CM Shivakumar Urges Global Industry Heads To Partner With State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government's objective is to improve rural education and reduce migration to Bengaluru while stressing on stronger industry partnerships.

Outlining a series of initiatives to strengthen the state's technology ecosystem, Shivakumar said the state has reaffirmed its ambition to become India's leading hub for semiconductors, defence manufacturing, aerospace and advanced electronics.

Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's leadership in innovation and skilled human resources (ETV Bharat)

Addressing industry leaders at the 15th Strategic Electronics Summit 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, Shivakumar said the state government has made it mandatory for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds generated in Karnataka to be reinvested within the state, with priority given to strengthening primary education in rural panchayats.

"Our objective is to improve rural education and reduce migration to Bengaluru. The city's population has grown from around six to seven million to nearly 14 million in the last two decades, placing enormous pressure on urban infrastructure. We want development to reach every part of Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka hosts over 900 global capacity centres (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting Karnataka's leadership in innovation and skilled human resources, the Chief Minister said the state has long been home to institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, ISRO and major defence production units. "Karnataka produces over one lakh engineers every year through more than 250 engineering and medical colleges. Bengaluru alone has nearly 2.6 million IT professionals, more than California, making it one of the world's largest technology talent hubs," he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka currently hosts more than 900 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and continues to attract investments in defence, electronics and aerospace. He added that the government is integrating Artificial Intelligence into school education to prepare students for future jobs and urged industries to leverage Karnataka's strong research and development ecosystem.