'Want Development To Reach Every Part Of Karnataka': CM Shivakumar Urges Global Industry Heads To Partner With State
Speaking at the summit, minister M B Patil says the new aerospace policy will focus on electronic warfare and space technologies, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST|
Updated : July 23, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government's objective is to improve rural education and reduce migration to Bengaluru while stressing on stronger industry partnerships.
Outlining a series of initiatives to strengthen the state's technology ecosystem, Shivakumar said the state has reaffirmed its ambition to become India's leading hub for semiconductors, defence manufacturing, aerospace and advanced electronics.
Addressing industry leaders at the 15th Strategic Electronics Summit 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, Shivakumar said the state government has made it mandatory for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds generated in Karnataka to be reinvested within the state, with priority given to strengthening primary education in rural panchayats.
"Our objective is to improve rural education and reduce migration to Bengaluru. The city's population has grown from around six to seven million to nearly 14 million in the last two decades, placing enormous pressure on urban infrastructure. We want development to reach every part of Karnataka," he said.
Highlighting Karnataka's leadership in innovation and skilled human resources, the Chief Minister said the state has long been home to institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, ISRO and major defence production units. "Karnataka produces over one lakh engineers every year through more than 250 engineering and medical colleges. Bengaluru alone has nearly 2.6 million IT professionals, more than California, making it one of the world's largest technology talent hubs," he said.
Shivakumar said Karnataka currently hosts more than 900 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and continues to attract investments in defence, electronics and aerospace. He added that the government is integrating Artificial Intelligence into school education to prepare students for future jobs and urged industries to leverage Karnataka's strong research and development ecosystem.
"We want government and industry to grow together. Share your suggestions with us, and we will work to create an even better environment for investment. Karnataka's climate, culture and talent are our greatest strengths," he said, adding that the success of Electronic City would serve as a model for future industrial growth across the state.
Unveiling the semiconductor and aerospace growth roadmap, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil announced that Karnataka's 200-acre Semiconductor Park under the first phase of KWIN City is expected to become operational by December this year.
Speaking at the summit, Patil said, "The state had approved Rs 23,000 crore investments in semiconductor and advanced Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) over the past two years. These projects are expected to create more than 3,500 high-skilled engineering jobs," Patil said.
According to the industries minister, Applied Materials India is investing Rs 4,851 crore, Lam Research Rs 15,901 crore, and Bharat Semi Systems Rs 2,342 crore in Karnataka. The government also plans to integrate the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the global semiconductor supply chain.
"Our vision goes beyond manufacturing. Karnataka should enable the complete semiconductor value chain, from design and development to prototyping, testing, certification and exports. We are ready to partner with industry to achieve this goal and invite investors to make Karnataka the preferred destination for Semiconductor Mission 2.0," Patil said.
He further said that Karnataka's upcoming Aerospace and Defence Policy 2026-2031 would prioritise integrated clusters for advanced electronic warfare systems, embedded software, electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (e-VTOL) technologies and payloads for the space sector.
"Bengaluru is home to more than 100 chip design companies, including firms working on advanced three-nanometre chip technology, supported by a robust ecosystem of GCCs, research institutions and engineering talent," he adedd.
During the event, Patil released the ELCINA Report-26 and unveiled Wings of Astra, a book by Colonel Lakshyajeet Singh Chauhan on drones and emerging technologies.
The summit was also addressed by C-DOT Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Upadhyay, Bharat Electronics Limited Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, Union Joint Secretary Sushil Pal, DRDO Director General B K Das, Lieutenant General Rajeev Sahni, and ELCINA President Sasikumar Gendham, who shared their perspectives on the future of strategic electronics and defence technologies.
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