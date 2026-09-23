Wangchuk Leads 20-km March In Ladakh To Mark First Anniversary Of Civilian Killings
Wangchuk reiterated that major decisions on land, liquor policy, industry and tourism should be taken collectively once a democratic set-up is established in Ladakh.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading a 20-kilometre symbolic foot march, or padyatra, in Leh on Wednesday, while Kargil will hold a similar march to mark the first anniversary of the Ladakh protests for statehood and Sixth Schedule last year, when four people were killed in alleged police firing.
On Sept. 24 last year, four youths were killed, and dozens were injured during violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
Wednesday's march started from Kharu in Leh in the morning with representatives from Leh Apex Body (LAB) marching along toward Leh town. Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) that is engaged in dialogue alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance with the central government, appealed to people across the country to stand in support of Ladakh.
"On one hand, schools are closing down in the villages, while on the other, the UT administration is opening liquor shops village after village. Millions are being spent on festivals, but the martyrs who sacrificed their lives last year to protect Ladakh's culture and environment are being given a compensation of only Rs 15 lakh,” he said.
Early this month, the Ladakh administration announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh to families of those killed during last year's protests. It also announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for minor injuries to people.
IN THE VALLEY OF NUBRA GUARDS— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 23, 2026
Civilian volunteers who fought for the nation & won huge areas in 1971 war with Pakistan.
People of Ladakh have always stood for the nation & now it’s time the nation stands with Ladakh.
On 23rd there’ll be a historic peaceful Padyatra March towards… pic.twitter.com/Eil6e6OfIU
"People see this as an insult to them. We appeal to the nation to stand up for Ladakh during the martyrs' month. The martyrs should be granted compensation with due respect,” said Wangchuk, standing with a group of men and women in Nubra Valley, highlighting the role of the people in safeguarding the borders during the 1971 war.
He said that major decisions on land, liquor policy, industry and tourism should be taken collectively once a democratic set-up is established in the union territory.
LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk said the march will be followed by a "martyrs day event" in Leh on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the civilian killings.
"We will press for our demands so that something concrete comes up during talks next time," he said.
A day ago, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra promised a new framework for Ladakh under Article 371 that can safeguard the union territory’s specific requirements covering land, culture, employment and environment. The draft will be discussed at the next meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel in the first week of October.
Paying tribute to the slain civilians, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge, in a social media post this morning, supported the demand of Ladakh, saying democracy and representative institutions must be fully restored for an effective voice in determining their own future.
"The judicial inquiry into the tragic events of September 24 must establish the full truth, ensure accountability and deliver justice without fear or favour. The people of Ladakh have waited long enough for their legitimate aspirations to be addressed,” he wrote on X.
A year ago, four young people were shot in Leh during the agitation for the Democratic and Constitutional rights of the people of Ladakh. On Martyrs’ Day, we pay our solemn homage to them and stand in complete solidarity with their families.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 23, 2026
The judicial inquiry into the tragic…
Kharge said that his party stands firmly with people's demand for Constitutional safeguards, including the Sixth Schedule, to protect Ladakh's land, employment, fragile environment, culture and identity.
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