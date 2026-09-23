ETV Bharat / state

Wangchuk Leads 20-km March In Ladakh To Mark First Anniversary Of Civilian Killings

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading a 20-kilometre symbolic foot march, or padyatra, in Leh on Wednesday, while Kargil will hold a similar march to mark the first anniversary of the Ladakh protests for statehood and Sixth Schedule last year, when four people were killed in alleged police firing.

On Sept. 24 last year, four youths were killed, and dozens were injured during violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Wednesday's march started from Kharu in Leh in the morning with representatives from Leh Apex Body (LAB) marching along toward Leh town. Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) that is engaged in dialogue alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance with the central government, appealed to people across the country to stand in support of Ladakh.

"On one hand, schools are closing down in the villages, while on the other, the UT administration is opening liquor shops village after village. Millions are being spent on festivals, but the martyrs who sacrificed their lives last year to protect Ladakh's culture and environment are being given a compensation of only Rs 15 lakh,” he said.

Early this month, the Ladakh administration announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh to families of those killed during last year's protests. It also announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for minor injuries to people.

"People see this as an insult to them. We appeal to the nation to stand up for Ladakh during the martyrs' month. The martyrs should be granted compensation with due respect,” said Wangchuk, standing with a group of men and women in Nubra Valley, highlighting the role of the people in safeguarding the borders during the 1971 war.