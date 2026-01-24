INCOIS Buoy Network Successfully Provides Real-Time Sea Condition Data Along Indian Coast
These buoys are equipped with high-end sensors that continuously monitor key ocean parameters, including wave height, wave direction, wave speed, and sea surface temperature
Published : January 24, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art buoy network installed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) along the Indian coastline under the Wave Monitoring Along Nearshore (WAMAN) project is functioning successfully and providing critical real-time data on sea conditions.
Under the project, INCOIS has deployed 17 advanced buoys at a distance of 5 to 10 kilometres from the coast. These buoys are equipped with high-end sensors that continuously monitor key ocean parameters, including wave height, wave direction, wave speed, and sea surface temperature. The instruments record data every second and transmit it to the INCOIS headquarters via satellite communication.
Using advanced computer models, scientists analyse the incoming data to generate accurate forecasts of sea conditions for the next three to five days. These forecasts are shared with fishermen, shipping agencies, ports, and other stakeholders. The timely dissemination of this information plays a crucial role in issuing early warnings, enabling fishermen to avoid hazardous conditions and allowing ports and vessels to plan operations safely.
INCOIS Director T.M. Balakrishnan Nair said the WAMAN project has significantly enhanced the country’s ability to detect ocean disturbances and predict nearshore wave behaviour in real time. “Continuous monitoring through these buoys helps us understand rapid changes in sea conditions and issue precise forecasts," he said, adding that the system has been instrumental in reducing maritime accidents and minimising the loss of life and property along coastal regions.
Talking about the scientific significance of the initiative, Nair said a detailed research paper on the WAMAN project has been published in the prestigious international journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (BAMS). The publication recognises the project's real-time predictive capability and its contribution to ocean science and disaster risk reduction.
Officials noted that the WAMAN project represents a major step forward in strengthening India’s coastal monitoring and early warning systems.
