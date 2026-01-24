ETV Bharat / state

INCOIS Buoy Network Successfully Provides Real-Time Sea Condition Data Along Indian Coast

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art buoy network installed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) along the Indian coastline under the Wave Monitoring Along Nearshore (WAMAN) project is functioning successfully and providing critical real-time data on sea conditions.

Under the project, INCOIS has deployed 17 advanced buoys at a distance of 5 to 10 kilometres from the coast. These buoys are equipped with high-end sensors that continuously monitor key ocean parameters, including wave height, wave direction, wave speed, and sea surface temperature. The instruments record data every second and transmit it to the INCOIS headquarters via satellite communication.

Using advanced computer models, scientists analyse the incoming data to generate accurate forecasts of sea conditions for the next three to five days. These forecasts are shared with fishermen, shipping agencies, ports, and other stakeholders. The timely dissemination of this information plays a crucial role in issuing early warnings, enabling fishermen to avoid hazardous conditions and allowing ports and vessels to plan operations safely.