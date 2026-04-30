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Wall Collapse Tragedy: Karnataka CM Orders Suspension Of Executive Engineer For Negligence & Dereliction Of Duty

Seven people died Wednesday after a compound wall at Bowring Hospital collapsed on them. The incident was triggered by the heavy downpour in the city

Karnataka wall collapse
A compound wall attached to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapses at Shivaji Nagar following heavy wind and rain, in Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the suspension of the concerned executive engineer for dereliction of duty in connection with the wall collapse incident in which seven people died on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with the commissioners of five Bengaluru city corporations on Thursday following yesterday's tragic incident, blamed the negligence of corporation officials for the tragedy before ordering the suspension of the executive engineer of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"On the face of it, the executive engineer's negligence appears to have caused this tragedy. Why did he allow dumping of huge piles of soil next to the compound wall, which was already in a dilapidated condition," he asked.

As many as seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed yesterday evening when a compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital caved in on them. The tragic incident was triggered by the heavy downpour in the city on Wednesday evening.

The CM also ordered the issuance of a notice to the head of the Bowring Hospital for not properly supervising ongoing construction works in the hospital premises.

He told the GBA Commissioners to take necessary precautionary measures to tackle the monsoon fury and prepare an action plan to address flooding and other rain-related incidents.

"Cut branches of trees that are about to fall without fail. Clean all stormwater drains to ensure free flow of rainwater. Take necessary steps to avoid waterlogging in underpasses and low-lying areas," the CM told the commissioners. He also directed officials to shut underpasses prone to waterlogging for vehicle movement during the rains.

Also Read

  1. Rain Fury: 7 People Including 1 Girl Child Killed In Wall Collapse In Bengaluru
  2. Five Migrant Workers Killed, 12 Critical After Crane Collapses On Shed In Telangana Manufacturing Unit

TAGGED:

EXECUTIVE ENGINEER SUSPEND
KARNATAKA CM ON WALL COLLAPSE
KARNATAKA WALL COLLAPSE

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