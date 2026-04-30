ETV Bharat / state

Wall Collapse Tragedy: Karnataka CM Orders Suspension Of Executive Engineer For Negligence & Dereliction Of Duty

A compound wall attached to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapses at Shivaji Nagar following heavy wind and rain, in Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the suspension of the concerned executive engineer for dereliction of duty in connection with the wall collapse incident in which seven people died on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with the commissioners of five Bengaluru city corporations on Thursday following yesterday's tragic incident, blamed the negligence of corporation officials for the tragedy before ordering the suspension of the executive engineer of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"On the face of it, the executive engineer's negligence appears to have caused this tragedy. Why did he allow dumping of huge piles of soil next to the compound wall, which was already in a dilapidated condition," he asked.

As many as seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed yesterday evening when a compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital caved in on them. The tragic incident was triggered by the heavy downpour in the city on Wednesday evening.