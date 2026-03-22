ETV Bharat / state

Over 11,000 Walkie-Talkies, Hard Disk Drives From China Seized At Navi Mumbai Port

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 11,060 prohibited walkie-talkie sets and second-hand hard disk drives (HDDs) from China, collectively valued at Rs 9.25 crore at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai.

A father-son duo, owners of two Mumbai firms that had imported these goods without due permissions, have been arrested under the Customs Act, an official release said on Saturday. Based on specific intelligence, seized Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies and 52,480 second-hand hard disk drives (HDDs) valued at Rs. 9.25 crore.

The banned items were concealed among miscellaneous electronic products valued at Rs 21 crore. The entire consignment of Rs 30.25 crore from eight containers shipped from China was seized for misdeclaration, officials said.