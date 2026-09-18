Walgreens To Set Up First India Global Capability Centre In Chennai; 250 Jobs Expected
Walgreens is headquartered in Illinois, the US and operates in pharmacy services, healthcare and consumer healthcare and will be located at DLF Downtown Taramani.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Chennai: US-based healthcare and pharmacy services company Walgreens India Private Limited will establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Tamil Nadu, with the facility coming up at the DLF Downtown Taramani complex in Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce organised an event at the Secretariat on Friday, where Walgreens India Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for setting up the GCC in Chennai. The agreement was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The proposed centre will be located at DLF Downtown Taramani, along Chennai's OMR GCC corridor, and is expected to provide employment to around 250 people in the first year itself.
Walgreens is headquartered in the United States and operates in pharmacy services, healthcare and consumer healthcare. The Tamil Nadu government said the MoU strengthens its efforts to attract GCC investments and create high-value employment opportunities in the state.
CM Seeks Jobs For Youth Beyond Major Cities
During the event, Chief Minister Vijay urged companies setting up GCCs in Tamil Nadu to explore employment opportunities for young people in Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well.
The state government said Walgreens' entry into Tamil Nadu's GCC ecosystem further reinforces Chennai's position as a global technology and business-services hub.
Industries Minister Keerthana, Chief Secretary Dr Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department Dr Vijayakumar, Mandiri Managing Director and CEO Deepak Jacob, Walgreens Global Competence Centre Head Umapathy Viswanathan, Walgreens Director Masood Ahmed and senior government officials attended the event.
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