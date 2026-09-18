ETV Bharat / state

Walgreens To Set Up First India Global Capability Centre In Chennai; 250 Jobs Expected

Walgreens India Private Limited signed a MoU in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay (centre) and Industries Minister S Keerthana (second from left). ( Special arrangement (TN DIPR) )

Chennai: US-based healthcare and pharmacy services company Walgreens India Private Limited will establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Tamil Nadu, with the facility coming up at the DLF Downtown Taramani complex in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce organised an event at the Secretariat on Friday, where Walgreens India Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for setting up the GCC in Chennai. The agreement was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The proposed centre will be located at DLF Downtown Taramani, along Chennai's OMR GCC corridor, and is expected to provide employment to around 250 people in the first year itself.

Walgreens is headquartered in the United States and operates in pharmacy services, healthcare and consumer healthcare. The Tamil Nadu government said the MoU strengthens its efforts to attract GCC investments and create high-value employment opportunities in the state.

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