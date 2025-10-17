'Wait For Judgement On Presidential Reference': SC Tells Tamil Nadu On Governor Assent Row
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government to await the outcome of the presidential reference to decide its plea challenging Governor RN Ravi's decision to refer the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the President instead of granting his assent.
On September 11, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for Governors and the President to assent to bills passed by state legislatures.
Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, which said the matter will be heard after the verdict of the Constitution bench on the issue.
"You will have to wait for the outcome of the presidential reference. You will have to wait hardly for four weeks. The reference has to be decided before November 21 (Gavai's retirement)," the bench said.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state government, contended that the Governor cannot refer the bill to the President after "aid and advice" from the council of ministers.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the total number of references made by all Governors in the country from 2015 to 2025 are 381. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also representing the state government, submitted that the question today is whether the governor can examine every clause like a judge.
The state government, in its plea, contended that the Governor's act of reserving the bill for the president's consideration is "patently unconstitutional, violative of articles 163(1) and 200 of the Constitution, and void ab initio."
The state government said the bill was sent to the Governor for assent on May 6, 2025, along with the Chief Minister's advice to approve it.
However, the Governor, on July 14, referred the bill to the President, citing alleged conflicts with Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018.
