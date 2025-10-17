ETV Bharat / state

'Wait For Judgement On Presidential Reference': SC Tells Tamil Nadu On Governor Assent Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government to await the outcome of the presidential reference to decide its plea challenging Governor RN Ravi's decision to refer the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the President instead of granting his assent.

On September 11, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for Governors and the President to assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, which said the matter will be heard after the verdict of the Constitution bench on the issue.

"You will have to wait for the outcome of the presidential reference. You will have to wait hardly for four weeks. The reference has to be decided before November 21 (Gavai's retirement)," the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state government, contended that the Governor cannot refer the bill to the President after "aid and advice" from the council of ministers.