Waheed Para UAPA Case: No Witness Appears In Kashmir Court; Next Hearing On May 21
As the case came up before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA, no prosecution witness was produced by the investigating agency.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The designated Special NIA Court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday deferred the recording of prosecution evidence in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para because no prosecution witness appeared before the court.
The case came up before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA, functioning as the designated Special NIA Court at the Principal Sessions Court complex in Srinagar.
According to the court's daily proceedings, the accused's counsel was present, but no prosecution witness was produced by the investigating agency, prompting the court to adjourn the matter.
The brief order-sheet entry read: "NC present. Ld. Counsel for accused present. No PW present. Put up for Prosecution Evidence."
The court has now listed the matter for May 21, 2026, again for prosecution evidence.
The case pertains to FIR No. 31/2020 of CID CIK Srinagar, in which Para has been chargesheeted under multiple provisions of the UAPA, including Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39, as well as serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) charges including criminal conspiracy (120-B), waging war (121), conspiracy to wage war (121-A), and sedition (124-A).
Monday's adjournment assumes significance because the hearing came just two days after a sharp political confrontation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, where Education Minister Sakina Itoo publicly revived allegations linked to the terror case while responding to opposition criticism on the floor of the House.
During the heated exchange on April 4, Itoo targeted the PDP and Para during a debate on education infrastructure, with the confrontation quickly escalating into a partisan clash between treasury and opposition benches. Itoo accused an MLA of killing people by using terrorists and police.
Replying during a calling attention notice, she took exception from the Speaker and lashed out at the MLA, without mentioning his name. "The Honorable MLA should speak within limits without getting personal. He has no right to speak whether I am literate or not. But I am not the one who has killed people by taking terrorists and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in my vehicle," she said on April 4, 2026.
Earlier, Itoo had blamed PDP for the current political and administrative challenges in the Union Territory. While asking the opposition to focus on working for the people rather than engaging in theatrics, she claimed that "no power, no statehood is because of PDP."
Following which Para challenged Itoo over her academic qualifications.
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