ETV Bharat / state

Waheed Para UAPA Case: No Witness Appears In Kashmir Court; Next Hearing On May 21

Srinagar: The designated Special NIA Court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday deferred the recording of prosecution evidence in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para because no prosecution witness appeared before the court.

The case came up before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA, functioning as the designated Special NIA Court at the Principal Sessions Court complex in Srinagar.

According to the court's daily proceedings, the accused's counsel was present, but no prosecution witness was produced by the investigating agency, prompting the court to adjourn the matter.

The brief order-sheet entry read: "NC present. Ld. Counsel for accused present. No PW present. Put up for Prosecution Evidence."

The court has now listed the matter for May 21, 2026, again for prosecution evidence.

The case pertains to FIR No. 31/2020 of CID CIK Srinagar, in which Para has been chargesheeted under multiple provisions of the UAPA, including Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39, as well as serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) charges including criminal conspiracy (120-B), waging war (121), conspiracy to wage war (121-A), and sedition (124-A).