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Wage Protest In Uttarakhand: Workers Injured, Police Clash Intensifies In Pantnagar

Workers’ protest at V-Guard Pantnagar escalates into chaos. Police used force; several workers were injured and fainted. Demands include higher wages and better food.

Police and injured workers at V-Guard, Pantnagar, after a wage protest turned violent.
Police and injured workers at V-Guard, Pantnagar, after a wage protest turned violent. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST

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Updated : April 25, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Udham Singh Nagar: The workers' protest at V-Guard in Pantnagar Sidcul, which manufactures stabilisers and inverters, escalated today, Saturday. The situation became tense in the presence of the administration and the police. Reports have emerged of several workers being injured after "mild force" was used by the cops. Among those who reportedly fainted are women workers.

Workers’ Intense Protest At Pantnagar Sidcul

The sit-in protest by workers outside the V-Guard company in the Sidcul area of Pantnagar, Udham Singh Nagar, has intensified. According to reports, workers had been protesting outside the company premises for several days over their demands, which suddenly escalated into a tense situation.

To control the situation, Tehsildar Dinesh Kutela and Pantnagar Sidcul outpost in-charge Surendra Singh Bisht arrived at the scene. Under the leadership of administrative officials, the police force attempted to remove the protesters from the company premises. During this, the police used mild force, which further worsened the situation.

Police Tried To Remove Workers From The Premises

The protesting workers allege that the police resorted to baton charges, resulting in injuries to several people and some workers fainting. There was chaos at the scene. The injured workers were immediately sent to the nearest health centre, while some received first aid on the spot.

Many Workers Injured And Unconscious

After the incident, commotion continues outside the company premises, and a large police force has been deployed to maintain control. Ambulances also arrived at the scene, but many workers refused to go to the hospital, complicating the situation.

What Are The Workers’ Demands

At present, the administration is closely monitoring the situation and is attempting to initiate talks between the parties. Notably, at this time, workers employed at several companies in Sidcul, including V-Guard, Mahabal Auto Engineering Pvt. Ltd and Belarise, are staging protests over their demands.

The workers say they neither receive bonuses on time nor do they find the food quality satisfactory. Additionally, their biggest demand is to increase their salary to Rs 20,000 per month.

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  3. 21 Held For 'Involvement' In Violence During Protest March In Manipur
Last Updated : April 25, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST

TAGGED:

WORKERS CLASH WITH POLICE
LATHI CHARGE ON SIDCUL WORKERS
WAGE PROTEST IN UTTARAKHAND
WAGE PROTEST IN UTTARAKHAND

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