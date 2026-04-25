ETV Bharat / state

Wage Protest In Uttarakhand: Workers Injured, Police Clash Intensifies In Pantnagar

Udham Singh Nagar: The workers' protest at V-Guard in Pantnagar Sidcul, which manufactures stabilisers and inverters, escalated today, Saturday. The situation became tense in the presence of the administration and the police. Reports have emerged of several workers being injured after "mild force" was used by the cops. Among those who reportedly fainted are women workers.

Workers’ Intense Protest At Pantnagar Sidcul

The sit-in protest by workers outside the V-Guard company in the Sidcul area of Pantnagar, Udham Singh Nagar, has intensified. According to reports, workers had been protesting outside the company premises for several days over their demands, which suddenly escalated into a tense situation.

To control the situation, Tehsildar Dinesh Kutela and Pantnagar Sidcul outpost in-charge Surendra Singh Bisht arrived at the scene. Under the leadership of administrative officials, the police force attempted to remove the protesters from the company premises. During this, the police used mild force, which further worsened the situation.

Police Tried To Remove Workers From The Premises

The protesting workers allege that the police resorted to baton charges, resulting in injuries to several people and some workers fainting. There was chaos at the scene. The injured workers were immediately sent to the nearest health centre, while some received first aid on the spot.