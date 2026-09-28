VVIP Culture Returns To Himachal Pradesh In A New Avatar: Blue Flag On Vehicles
During the monsoon session of the Assembly, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, on September 3, approved the use of the special flag for vehicles of the MLAs.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Shimla: The VVIP culture in Himachal Pradesh has shifted from banned red beacons to a new symbol — the official flag or jhandi mounted on vehicles used by MLAs, IAS officers, and other state dignitaries.
About a decade ago, the then state government invited suggestions from the public. About 48 suggestions were submitted via the finance department's portal, and 13 of them flagged the 'VVIP culture'.
Following an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, red beacons were removed from VVIP vehicles exactly a year later in November 2017.
The Supreme Court had also remarked in 2013 that the use of red beacons should be restricted, describing them as a symbol of ostentation.
Following Modi's initiative, the then Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat personally removed the red beacon from his vehicle.
However, the culture has returned a decade later. While red beacons are no longer seen on VVIP vehicles, the desire for a distinct identity persists. Official vehicles now display a blue flag, making it easy to identify them as belonging to top IAS officers from the state secretariat.
The states 68 MLAs had also demanded a distinctive symbol to identify their vehicles. The legislators argue that they often face difficulties regarding their identification while travelling outside the state. As constitutional representatives, they consider such distinctive markers essential for establishing their official identity. Previously, their vehicles bore a circular sticker with 'MLA' printed in red.
On September 3, during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania approved the use of a special flag for vehciles belonging to the MLAs. When the legislator is not in the vehicle, the flag is removed.
The vehicles of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers display the national flag and the official emblem of the state government.
The demand for a distinctive identifier was also raised for IAS officers holding the rank of secretary, and administrative secretaries have now been authorised to display a blue flag on their official vehicles.
Previously, only officers of the rank of Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretary used to have this blue flag on their vehicles.
Senior IAS officer Tarun Shridhar, who held various positions in the state government over a long period, said PM Modi had tweeted that every Indian is a VVIP and that the red beacon did not align with the spirit of a New India. At the time, it seemed as though the symbols of status had finally bowed out.
"But has one ever seen power let go of its symbols? That same air of authority has returned in a new guise and through a different avenue — in the form of a flag," he said.
Voicing further concerns, he wrote in a column that today a flag is displayed on an MLA's vehicle; the chairpersons of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti might demand the same tomorrow, and the municipal councillors will raise similar demands a day after.
Writer-editor Navneet Sharma alluded the new format of VVIP culture to the idea that the sound of that vehicle will be recognised long before it arrives — implying that one will be identified from afar.
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