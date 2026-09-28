ETV Bharat / state

VVIP Culture Returns To Himachal Pradesh In A New Avatar: Blue Flag On Vehicles

Shimla: The VVIP culture in Himachal Pradesh has shifted from banned red beacons to a new symbol — the official flag or jhandi mounted on vehicles used by MLAs, IAS officers, and other state dignitaries.

About a decade ago, the then state government invited suggestions from the public. About 48 suggestions were submitted via the finance department's portal, and 13 of them flagged the 'VVIP culture'.

Following an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, red beacons were removed from VVIP vehicles exactly a year later in November 2017.

The Supreme Court had also remarked in 2013 that the use of red beacons should be restricted, describing them as a symbol of ostentation.

Following Modi's initiative, the then Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat personally removed the red beacon from his vehicle.

However, the culture has returned a decade later. While red beacons are no longer seen on VVIP vehicles, the desire for a distinct identity persists. Official vehicles now display a blue flag, making it easy to identify them as belonging to top IAS officers from the state secretariat.

A file photo of former Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Devvrat. (ETV Bharat)

The states 68 MLAs had also demanded a distinctive symbol to identify their vehicles. The legislators argue that they often face difficulties regarding their identification while travelling outside the state. As constitutional representatives, they consider such distinctive markers essential for establishing their official identity. Previously, their vehicles bore a circular sticker with 'MLA' printed in red.