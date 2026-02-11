Vultures Return To The Forests of Melghat
Meanwhile, the wild Himalayan Griffon vulture species have migrated to Melghat, Tadoba and Andhari Tiger reserve sanctuaries.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
By Shashank Laware
Amravati: While vultures have once again started flying in Melghat after ten years, another important fact is that this year, a wild Himalayan Griffon vulture species was spotted in the Melghat from across the Himalayas.
This vulture, which is found in very high mountain ranges, usually migrates in winter season and was seen feeding with the recently freed vultures in the Somthana forest area. These migratory vultures have been found in Melghat and Tadoba and Andhari tiger reserves.
For decades now, the Vulture species have been extinct in Indian landscape, the forests specially. Naturalists have lamented, Vultures had also disappeared from the dense forests of Melghat Tiger Reserve for about a decade. Now vultures can be seen soaring in the skies once again from January 2.
This has been a result of the joint efforts of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Maharashtra forest department. They undertook a special conservation programme for over nine months in the Somthana area of Melghat, which falls under the boundaries of the Buldhana district.
In earlier times, the vulture species were found in Burhanpur and the adjacent forests of Madhya Pradesh near Melghat. Since the time they started becoming extinct, they began to study why they were not seen in Melghat for a few decades now. Melghat has historically been a home to vultures.
BNHS Director Kishor Rithe undertook a detailed study and corrective measures for their conservation. Rithe and his team set up a conservation and breeding centre in Somthana for the critically endangered vultures. Bird lover Bhaskar Das also played a valuable role in this work.
Rithe told ETV Bharat, "In all 12 vultures were housed in a special cage-like enclosed area in April 2025. These vultures were progressively taught to hunt, slaughter meat, and look for sustenance in the forest."
"All these vultures were monitored through CCTV cameras," he added. This team monitored all the movements of these vultures which were recorded in the CCTV camera and they were studied in detail.
On January 2, these 12 vultures were released to let them fly free. "What is special is that these vultures flew directly from Melghat to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Now, even the number of these vultures has begun increasing. "I am of the belief, these vultures will be seen in large numbers once again in Melghat," Rithe said.
Meanwhile, speaking of the migratory Himalayan vulture species that have been spotted in Melghat, Tadoba and Andhari tiger reserve areas, Rithe said, "These vultures, which migrated from countries beyond the Himalayas, are currently living in the forests of Vidarbha. It is a good time to observe and study both these species of vultures."
The constant presence, free movement and social behavior of vultures over the past month are very positive signs. "It is particularly noteworthy that the Himalayan Griffon Vulture has been socialising with the local vultures for more than a week," Bhaskar Das told 'ETV Bharat'.
Rithe speaks of the decline of the Vulture population in Maharashtra, which once had a high number. "Maharashtra had a high number of vultures till 2004. However, after that, as the increased use of painkillers like diclofenac, aceclofenac, ketoprofen and nimesulide in veterinary medicine increased, it had an indirect impact on the vulture species. As traces of these drugs remained in the carcasses of dead animals, which were fodder for vultures, they too began dying. This resulted in a rapid decrease in the number of vultures, rapidly," said Rithe.
