ETV Bharat / state

Vultures Return To The Forests of Melghat

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By Shashank Laware Amravati: While vultures have once again started flying in Melghat after ten years, another important fact is that this year, a wild Himalayan Griffon vulture species was spotted in the Melghat from across the Himalayas. This vulture, which is found in very high mountain ranges, usually migrates in winter season and was seen feeding with the recently freed vultures in the Somthana forest area. These migratory vultures have been found in Melghat and Tadoba and Andhari tiger reserves. For decades now, the Vulture species have been extinct in Indian landscape, the forests specially. Naturalists have lamented, Vultures had also disappeared from the dense forests of Melghat Tiger Reserve for about a decade. Now vultures can be seen soaring in the skies once again from January 2. This has been a result of the joint efforts of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Maharashtra forest department. They undertook a special conservation programme for over nine months in the Somthana area of Melghat, which falls under the boundaries of the Buldhana district. A vulture has been spotted in Melghat forest (ETV Bharat) In earlier times, the vulture species were found in Burhanpur and the adjacent forests of Madhya Pradesh near Melghat. Since the time they started becoming extinct, they began to study why they were not seen in Melghat for a few decades now. Melghat has historically been a home to vultures.