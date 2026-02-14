ETV Bharat / state

Vulture Count In Madhya Pradesh Doubles In A Decade, Reaches 14,000

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh conducted its first vulture census 10 years ago. At the time, only about 7,000 of these apex scavengers were recorded in the state. But a decade later, their numbers have doubled to around 14,000 vultures, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department now claims, as it begins preparations for this year’s census.

Well-known vulture expert Dilsher Khan is training forest officials and staff in conducting the count. Dilsher has been closely monitoring vultures for the past 25 years and has been a member of the Vulture Committee since 2007. Reflecting on why these birds thrive here, he believes that the forests, mountains, steep cliffs, and favourable climate of Madhya Pradesh, along with its agrarian economy and large cattle population, provide abundant food for vultures, resulting in the state's high numbers.

Who Is Dilsher Khan?

Dilsher Khan, a birdwatcher, however, came to understand the vulture’s importance in nature when the rapid decline in vulture numbers became apparent. He began studying vultures in 1990 and joined the struggle to save them. This was a time when the entire world was worried about its falling population. From once numbering around 50 million, vulture numbers had dropped to double digits in the 1990s.

The sharp decline was attributed to a drug called diclofenac. The medicine, administered to cattle, proved fatal for vultures. As part of his efforts, Dilsher fought a major battle to get the drug banned. According to him, during the state's first vulture census in 2016, around 7,000 vultures were counted. In the last 10 years, the figure has reached 14,000, illustrating a significant turnaround.

Since 2007, Dilsher has been a member of the Vulture Committee. He believes that Madhya Pradesh ranks number one in the country in terms of vulture population because, along with awareness among forest officials and staff, wildlife lovers and volunteers here are also highly conscious. For this reason, the state leads in matters related to tigers, vultures and many other animals.

Why Vultures Like Madhya Pradesh

According to Dilsher, Madhya Pradesh's geography provides excellent habitation for vultures. The state has forests, mountains and plenty of cliffs. Being an agriculture-dominated state, it also has a large cattle population. There are many cow shelters, and when cattle die, people often throw the carcasses near forests or outside cities, ensuring ample food for vultures.

The favourable natural environment and food availability are the main reasons behind the rise in their numbers, and drawing in migratory vultures.