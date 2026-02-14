Vulture Count In Madhya Pradesh Doubles In A Decade, Reaches 14,000
Favourable geography, abundant cliffs, forests and cattle carcasses make Madhya Pradesh the most suitable habitat for resident and migratory vultures.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Sagar: Madhya Pradesh conducted its first vulture census 10 years ago. At the time, only about 7,000 of these apex scavengers were recorded in the state. But a decade later, their numbers have doubled to around 14,000 vultures, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department now claims, as it begins preparations for this year’s census.
Well-known vulture expert Dilsher Khan is training forest officials and staff in conducting the count. Dilsher has been closely monitoring vultures for the past 25 years and has been a member of the Vulture Committee since 2007. Reflecting on why these birds thrive here, he believes that the forests, mountains, steep cliffs, and favourable climate of Madhya Pradesh, along with its agrarian economy and large cattle population, provide abundant food for vultures, resulting in the state's high numbers.
Who Is Dilsher Khan?
Dilsher Khan, a birdwatcher, however, came to understand the vulture’s importance in nature when the rapid decline in vulture numbers became apparent. He began studying vultures in 1990 and joined the struggle to save them. This was a time when the entire world was worried about its falling population. From once numbering around 50 million, vulture numbers had dropped to double digits in the 1990s.
The sharp decline was attributed to a drug called diclofenac. The medicine, administered to cattle, proved fatal for vultures. As part of his efforts, Dilsher fought a major battle to get the drug banned. According to him, during the state's first vulture census in 2016, around 7,000 vultures were counted. In the last 10 years, the figure has reached 14,000, illustrating a significant turnaround.
Since 2007, Dilsher has been a member of the Vulture Committee. He believes that Madhya Pradesh ranks number one in the country in terms of vulture population because, along with awareness among forest officials and staff, wildlife lovers and volunteers here are also highly conscious. For this reason, the state leads in matters related to tigers, vultures and many other animals.
Why Vultures Like Madhya Pradesh
According to Dilsher, Madhya Pradesh's geography provides excellent habitation for vultures. The state has forests, mountains and plenty of cliffs. Being an agriculture-dominated state, it also has a large cattle population. There are many cow shelters, and when cattle die, people often throw the carcasses near forests or outside cities, ensuring ample food for vultures.
The favourable natural environment and food availability are the main reasons behind the rise in their numbers, and drawing in migratory vultures.
Vultures Can Predict Weather
Dilsher says no one can fully understand vultures in an entire lifetime. Even after working with them for 25 years, he feels he has learned only a little. One special trait he has noticed is that vultures are precise weather readers. Compared to other animals and birds, they seem to know whether the winter will be mild or severe.
He recalls that last time the vultures laid eggs a month earlier than usual. It is believed that early egg-laying indicates a shorter winter. Last year, winter indeed lasted a month less, as the vultures had laid eggs earlier. Generally, they lay eggs in December. They usually pair in November-December; chicks hatch in about 55 days. Within three to four months, the young ones begin to fly, and by age four, they are capable of breeding.
Seven Types Of Vultures Found In Madhya Pradesh
According to the expert, four species, Long-billed, Oriental White-backed, Egyptian and Red-headed vultures, are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh. Others, such as the Slender-billed, Himalayan, Cinereous and Eurasian Griffon, arrive during winter.
Of the 23 vulture species found globally, nine occur in India. Madhya Pradesh records seven of them, including four resident and three migratory birds, highlighting the state’s ecological significance for vulture conservation.
Dilsher Khan's Message On Vultures And Other Birds
Dilsher Khan's main message is that understanding birds, especially vultures, is essential to understanding nature itself. He emphasises that if people comprehend the critical role vultures play in both ecosystems and human life, they will recognise the broader importance of environmental conservation.
Khan urges everyone to deepen their understanding of wildlife and forests so they can convey the significance of vultures and foster conservation advocacy in future generations.
