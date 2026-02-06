VTU Signs MoU With UK Firm To Train Engineers In Artificial Super Intelligence
Under a new MoU, VTU will introduce Artificial Super Intelligence training to prepare engineering students for rapidly evolving job roles.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK-based Chiac ASI Company to introduce training in Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) and related technologies.
The agreement, formalised at a ceremony and press conference with VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju, underscores their shared goal: Preparing students for emerging technologies and rapidly changing job roles.
Preparing Students For The 2030 Job Market
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vidyashankar said universities must anticipate changes in the job market and equip students accordingly.
He said, “Students are eager to learn new technologies but often lack the right platform. As a university, we must create that platform through collaboration with industry.” He cited studies showing many current job roles may not exist by 2030.
“If 85 per cent of jobs may change or disappear, we cannot keep the same approach. During their four years, students must learn what the job market will look like in 2030,” he added.
Under the agreement, Chiac ASI will support VTU in training both faculty and students in Artificial Super Intelligence tools. Teachers will get structured training. Students will access the company’s learning platform.
Learning materials, including updated digital books, will be provided. Vidyashankar said demand for engineers is shifting. “Talking about just AI engineers is not enough. By 2030, industries will look for ASI engineers. Skill sets required are changing,” he noted.
National Security, Global Competition And AI Preparedness
Chandrashekar Nagaraju said the MoU is a global collaboration between a leading technological university and what he called the world’s first super intelligence venture. He noted that many countries are investing heavily in advanced AI systems.
“Super intelligence technology is not just about business. It is closely linked to national security and geopolitical strategy,” he said.
He referred to rapid technological developments abroad. India must understand the global AI landscape and move ahead. As a neighbour to China, we need to be more proactive,” he added.
According to Nagaraju, the company has set a target of training 10 lakh engineers in AI and related fields between 2026 and 2030.
He noted that the commitment to training four lakh engineers is already underway, and emphasised that the partnership with VTU marks an important step toward achieving this target.
He explained that the company will work with VTU for four years to move the syllabus from AI to ASI. A five-layer teaching framework will train faculty and students. The framework will be free, while students will pay around Rs 500 for digital books, which is less than the cost of many printed textbooks. “Our focus is on contributing to the nation, not just commercial gain,” he added.
Focus on Industry Exposure, Semiconductors and Entrepreneurship
Vidyashankar also outlined VTU’s broader reforms in engineering education. The university plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the core curriculum and expand experiential learning.
“Only industry can give real-time exposure. Just as doctors learn by working with patients in hospitals, engineers must work on live projects to become skilled,” he said. He noted that companies now prefer engineers who can contribute immediately rather than spending months in training programmes.
To address rising unemployment among engineering graduates, the university has introduced internship platforms and skill training initiatives from the first year. He said around 48,000 graduates have registered under the Yuva Nidhi skill programme, highlighting the need for stronger industry-ready skills.
Additionally, VTU is launching a one-credit course focused on idea development, design, and prototyping. Students are expected to create working models within three months, followed by open-day exhibitions across university centres. Vidyashankar stated, "Our aim is to encourage students to become job providers, not just job seekers."
In addition, the university has signed agreements related to semiconductor manufacturing, including plans for a facility in Mysuru. Preparatory work is underway, with industry partners collaborating on chip development and manufacturing infrastructure.
With the new MoU, VTU’s goal is to align engineering education with future demands in ASI, ensuring graduates are prepared for the next phase of AI industry evolution.
Also Read: