ETV Bharat / state

VTU Signs MoU With UK Firm To Train Engineers In Artificial Super Intelligence

VTU officials and representatives of Chiac ASI at the ceremony announcing the Artificial Super Intelligence training partnership. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK-based Chiac ASI Company to introduce training in Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) and related technologies.

The agreement, formalised at a ceremony and press conference with VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju, underscores their shared goal: Preparing students for emerging technologies and rapidly changing job roles.

Preparing Students For The 2030 Job Market

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vidyashankar said universities must anticipate changes in the job market and equip students accordingly.

He said, “Students are eager to learn new technologies but often lack the right platform. As a university, we must create that platform through collaboration with industry.” He cited studies showing many current job roles may not exist by 2030.

“If 85 per cent of jobs may change or disappear, we cannot keep the same approach. During their four years, students must learn what the job market will look like in 2030,” he added.

Under the agreement, Chiac ASI will support VTU in training both faculty and students in Artificial Super Intelligence tools. Teachers will get structured training. Students will access the company’s learning platform.

Learning materials, including updated digital books, will be provided. Vidyashankar said demand for engineers is shifting. “Talking about just AI engineers is not enough. By 2030, industries will look for ASI engineers. Skill sets required are changing,” he noted.

National Security, Global Competition And AI Preparedness

Chandrashekar Nagaraju said the MoU is a global collaboration between a leading technological university and what he called the world’s first super intelligence venture. He noted that many countries are investing heavily in advanced AI systems.

“Super intelligence technology is not just about business. It is closely linked to national security and geopolitical strategy,” he said.