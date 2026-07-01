VTU Announces 6th Semester Engineering Results In 5 Minutes
The 6th semester examination ended at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the results were declared at 5:35 pm.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Belagavi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka's Belagavi announced the results of the 6th semester engineering examination in just 5 minutes, breaking its previous record.
On June 30, the VTU held the 6th semester examination for B.E./B.Tech. As many as 60,856 students appeared for the examination. The examination ended at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the results were declared at 5:35 pm.
Compared to previous years, the entire evaluation process was completed 21 days earlier, with a total result recording of 76.84%. Earlier, VTU had announced the final year results in just 10 minutes, setting a record. Now, it has broken its own previous record by announcing the results 5 minutes after the examination.
The use of digital evaluation and technology made it possible to announce the results quickly. VTU Vice Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the VTU staff, the examination department and affiliated colleges.
The 6th semester students expressed happiness over receiving the results within five minutes of the examination ending and expressed their gratitude to the VTU record.
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