ETV Bharat / state

VTU Announces 6th Semester Engineering Results In 5 Minutes

Belagavi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka's Belagavi announced the results of the 6th semester engineering examination in just 5 minutes, breaking its previous record.

On June 30, the VTU held the 6th semester examination for B.E./B.Tech. As many as 60,856 students appeared for the examination. The examination ended at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the results were declared at 5:35 pm.

Compared to previous years, the entire evaluation process was completed 21 days earlier, with a total result recording of 76.84%. Earlier, VTU had announced the final year results in just 10 minutes, setting a record. Now, it has broken its own previous record by announcing the results 5 minutes after the examination.