Sabarimala Gold Theft: Kerala High Court Flags Serious Findings In VSSC Report, Orders Expanded Probe
The Court noted a glaring discrepancy between the original gold plates installed in 1998 and the gold-plated plates installed in 2019.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has observed that the scientific investigation report submitted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case contains serious findings. The Court noted a glaring discrepancy between the original gold plates installed in 1998 and the gold-plated plates installed in 2019. According to the VSSC’s preliminary report, the original gold plates were allegedly removed and replaced with copper plates that were merely coated with gold.
While reviewing the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Devaswom Bench stated that the concerns it had earlier raised now stand prima facie validated.
The Court pointed out that the modus operandi of the crime has been established and that the various links in the conspiracy to carry out the gold robbery have been identified. Emphasising that individual responsibility and criminal liability must be fixed, the Bench noted the need to arrest more suspects involved in the heist. It also observed that crucial evidence, including the melted gold, is yet to be recovered.
The High Court maintained that technical details of the theft cannot be disclosed at this stage, as doing so could adversely affect the ongoing investigation. The SIT has been directed to immediately record the statements of the VSSC scientists and verify whether these statements align with the evidence gathered so far.
In a recent development, the Court also ordered an investigation into the reinstallation of the sacred flagpole (Kodimaram). To strengthen the probe, the Bench inducted a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and a Circle Inspector (CI) into the SIT and granted permission for a detailed inspection at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Tuesday. The inspection, to be carried out with the assistance of a technical expert team from Kochi, will focus on the door panels and the ‘Prabhamandalam’ currently kept in the strongroom.
Additionally, the High Court directed that transactions during the 2024–25 period, when P. S. Prasanth served as President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, be brought within the scope of the investigation. The Court noted that the VSSC report contains crucial scientific evidence warranting scrutiny of this specific period.
The SIT informed the Court that it is prepared to examine these transactions and has already frozen the bank accounts of some of the accused while tracing assets allegedly acquired through the crime. At present, 16 individuals are in judicial custody, and statements of 202 witnesses have been recorded.
The Court directed the SIT to submit a fresh interim progress report by February 9, and stressed that all doubts surrounding the gold theft at the holy shrine must be addressed through a thorough and comprehensive investigation.
