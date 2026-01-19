ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Kerala High Court Flags Serious Findings In VSSC Report, Orders Expanded Probe

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has observed that the scientific investigation report submitted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case contains serious findings. The Court noted a glaring discrepancy between the original gold plates installed in 1998 and the gold-plated plates installed in 2019. According to the VSSC’s preliminary report, the original gold plates were allegedly removed and replaced with copper plates that were merely coated with gold.

While reviewing the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Devaswom Bench stated that the concerns it had earlier raised now stand prima facie validated.

The Court pointed out that the modus operandi of the crime has been established and that the various links in the conspiracy to carry out the gold robbery have been identified. Emphasising that individual responsibility and criminal liability must be fixed, the Bench noted the need to arrest more suspects involved in the heist. It also observed that crucial evidence, including the melted gold, is yet to be recovered.

The High Court maintained that technical details of the theft cannot be disclosed at this stage, as doing so could adversely affect the ongoing investigation. The SIT has been directed to immediately record the statements of the VSSC scientists and verify whether these statements align with the evidence gathered so far.