VPN Services Banned In Many Jammu Kashmir Districts Over Security Considerations

Srinagar: Authorities in many Jammu and Kashmir districts have banned the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services while citing security considerations.

Orders by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts cited the prevailing security considerations and to avoid potential misuse of VPN services, which may impede lawful monitoring and pose risks to public safety.

In one such orders, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama cited a communication by the district's Senior Superintendent of Police and SSP Awantipora highlighting “unprecedented suspicious use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across various areas of District Pulwama by a significant number of internet users”.

The order said that such activities in the prevailing security environment have the “potential to be misused for unlawful and and-national purposes, including but not limited to incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory or misleading material and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security”.