ETV Bharat / state

VPN Services Banned In Many Jammu Kashmir Districts Over Security Considerations

The orders by the respective deputy commissioners said that the VPN services had the “potential to be misused for unlawful and and-national purposes".

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 30, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Authorities in many Jammu and Kashmir districts have banned the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services while citing security considerations.

Orders by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts cited the prevailing security considerations and to avoid potential misuse of VPN services, which may impede lawful monitoring and pose risks to public safety.

In one such orders, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama cited a communication by the district's Senior Superintendent of Police and SSP Awantipora highlighting “unprecedented suspicious use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across various areas of District Pulwama by a significant number of internet users”.

The order said that such activities in the prevailing security environment have the “potential to be misused for unlawful and and-national purposes, including but not limited to incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory or misleading material and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security”.

The order said that the VPN services facilitate the transmission of encrypted data, masking of IP addresses, creation of point-to-point tunneling, and circumvention of lawful cyber surveillance mechanisms thereby posing serious challenges to cyber security rendering sensitive data and information vulnerable to misuse and cyber threats.

Following the DC Pulwama's order, the district police asked people to “fully comply with the restrictions and refrain from using VPN services on all digital devices”. “Any violation of these directions will invite strict legal action under applicable laws,” it said.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Amir Khan too issued a similar order, suspending the use of VPN services in the district for a period of two months. Similar orders have been issued in other districts including Budgam and Kishtwar and Kupwara.

The prohibitory orders come close on the heels of arrest of four persons in Doda and Rajouri districts for use of VPN applications in violation of orders.

Read More:

  1. As Terrorist Organisations Use VPN To Recruit Cadres, NIA Conducts Capacity Building Training For State Police
  2. Delhi Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails, Cops Suspect Sender Used VPN

TAGGED:

VPN
INTERNET
VPN BAN
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.