VPN Services Banned In Many Jammu Kashmir Districts Over Security Considerations
The orders by the respective deputy commissioners said that the VPN services had the “potential to be misused for unlawful and and-national purposes".
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in many Jammu and Kashmir districts have banned the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services while citing security considerations.
Orders by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts cited the prevailing security considerations and to avoid potential misuse of VPN services, which may impede lawful monitoring and pose risks to public safety.
In one such orders, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama cited a communication by the district's Senior Superintendent of Police and SSP Awantipora highlighting “unprecedented suspicious use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across various areas of District Pulwama by a significant number of internet users”.
The order said that such activities in the prevailing security environment have the “potential to be misused for unlawful and and-national purposes, including but not limited to incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory or misleading material and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security”.
The order said that the VPN services facilitate the transmission of encrypted data, masking of IP addresses, creation of point-to-point tunneling, and circumvention of lawful cyber surveillance mechanisms thereby posing serious challenges to cyber security rendering sensitive data and information vulnerable to misuse and cyber threats.
Following the DC Pulwama's order, the district police asked people to “fully comply with the restrictions and refrain from using VPN services on all digital devices”. “Any violation of these directions will invite strict legal action under applicable laws,” it said.
DM Shopian orders suspension of Virtual Private Network applications and services in District Shopian under Section 163 BNSS 2023@OfficeOfLGJandK @CM_JnK @diprjk @ddnewsSrinagar @dmshopian @shishrgupta pic.twitter.com/vorUAB5ux7— Information & PR, Shopian (@Informationspn) December 29, 2025
Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Amir Khan too issued a similar order, suspending the use of VPN services in the district for a period of two months. Similar orders have been issued in other districts including Budgam and Kishtwar and Kupwara.
Immediate Suspension of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in District #Kulgam. Imposition of Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).@diprjk@ddnewsSrinagar@PIBSrinagar @airnewsalerts #ORDER pic.twitter.com/Ph8BVeU3gs— Information and PR Kulgam (@DioKulgam) December 30, 2025
The prohibitory orders come close on the heels of arrest of four persons in Doda and Rajouri districts for use of VPN applications in violation of orders.
Doda Police Booked Two Persons for Using VPN Applications in Violation of District Magistrate’s Orders @igp_jammu @JmuKmrPolice @Sandeepmehta075 @rphqdkr_jkp @dcdodaofficial— DISTRICT POLICE DODA (@dpododa) December 27, 2025
