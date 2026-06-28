ETV Bharat / state

VP Radhakrishnan Lauds Karnataka's Anti-Drug Push, Urges Universities To Lead Movement

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan with Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and CM DK Shivakumar at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday welcomed Karnataka's efforts to curb substance abuse and supported Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's proposal to crack down on tobacco products linked to addiction.

Addressing the 31st foundation day event of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), he urged universities to lead the national anti-drug movement and called on healthcare professionals to become ambassadors of public health.

Referring to changing trends in substance abuse, he warned against synthetic drugs and online trafficking networks, adding that addiction should be treated as a public health challenge rather than only a law enforcement issue. He also expressed hope that universities across Karnataka would soon be declared drug-free.

Shivakumar warned of a statewide ban on all forms of gutka and pan masala if they are found to contain intoxicating substances. Addressing the Nasha Muktha Bharat conclave at Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar said reports suggesting that some pan masala, gutka and areca nut products are being mixed with addictive substances were a matter of concern.

"If even a small quantity of intoxicating substance is found in these products and it is not stopped immediately, the government will ban the sale of all types of gutka and pan masala in Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar warned of a statewide ban on all forms of gutka and pan masala if they are found to contain intoxicating substances. (ETV Bharat)

Calling for a united fight against substance abuse, Shivakumar said the government's objective is to build a drug-free Karnataka. "You are all ambassadors of this mission. Preventing drug addiction is a collective responsibility. Let us ensure that our younger generation does not fall into this trap," he urged students.