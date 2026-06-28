VP Radhakrishnan Lauds Karnataka's Anti-Drug Push, Urges Universities To Lead Movement
Warning against synthetic drugs and online trafficking networks, he said addiction should be treated as a public health challenge rather than a law enforcement issue.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday welcomed Karnataka's efforts to curb substance abuse and supported Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's proposal to crack down on tobacco products linked to addiction.
Addressing the 31st foundation day event of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), he urged universities to lead the national anti-drug movement and called on healthcare professionals to become ambassadors of public health.
Referring to changing trends in substance abuse, he warned against synthetic drugs and online trafficking networks, adding that addiction should be treated as a public health challenge rather than only a law enforcement issue. He also expressed hope that universities across Karnataka would soon be declared drug-free.
Shivakumar warned of a statewide ban on all forms of gutka and pan masala if they are found to contain intoxicating substances. Addressing the Nasha Muktha Bharat conclave at Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar said reports suggesting that some pan masala, gutka and areca nut products are being mixed with addictive substances were a matter of concern.
"If even a small quantity of intoxicating substance is found in these products and it is not stopped immediately, the government will ban the sale of all types of gutka and pan masala in Karnataka," he said.
Calling for a united fight against substance abuse, Shivakumar said the government's objective is to build a drug-free Karnataka. "You are all ambassadors of this mission. Preventing drug addiction is a collective responsibility. Let us ensure that our younger generation does not fall into this trap," he urged students.
Cautioning medical and paramedical students about the consequences of drug offences, the CM said, "A conviction under the NDPS Act can ruin a medical career before it even kicks off. Be high on life, not on drugs."
Highlighting Karnataka's healthcare strengths, Shivakumar said the state has around 70 medical colleges, the highest in the country, making it India's medical capital. He also announced that the RGUHS campus would be shifted to a new campus in Bengaluru South and acknowledged former chief minister Veerappa Moily's efforts towards establishing the university.
Launching the next phase of the campaign, RGUHS vice-chancellor Dr Bhagavan BC said more than one lakh students, faculty members and healthcare workers had already participated in the Nasha Mukta Sankalpa Walkathon under the slogan, "We Choose Health Over High".
"This campaign transforms campuses into secure spaces focused on innovation, learning and character instead of addiction. Anti-drug squads would be formed in colleges to identify early warning signs among students, while faculty members would play an active role in counselling and intervention. When you say 'no' to peer pressure, you say 'yes' to your parents' dreams. Choose life, choose legacy," he said.
Terming drug abuse as a serious threat to families and society, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot lauded RGUHS for combining its anti-drug campaign with organ donation awareness. "Educational institutions, healthcare professionals, government agencies, and civil society must work together to eliminate the menace," he said.
ವ್ಯಸನ ಮಸಣಕ್ಕೆ ದಾರಿಯಾಗುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಎಚ್ಚರವಿರಲಿ!— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 28, 2026
ರಾಜೀವ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಗಳ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದ 31ನೇ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನ ಹಾಗೂ 'ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಾದಕ ದ್ರವ್ಯ ವಿರೋಧಿ ದಿನ'ದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಕಂಠೀರವ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ 'ನಶಾ ಮುಕ್ತ ಭಾರತ ಅಭಿಯಾನ'ದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡೆನು.
ಪಾನ್ ಮಸಾಲಾ, ಗುಟ್ಕಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಡಿಕೆ… pic.twitter.com/sBdozkJ5Ts
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