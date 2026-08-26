Vox Pop: What Commuters, Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Said About Maharashtra's Marathi Language Mandate
Non-locals said knowing the local language helps them navigate and negotiate in the city while making interactions with drivers easier and more welcoming.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST|
Updated : August 26, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Marathi language mandate for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers has drawn mixed reactions from people in the state, with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay over its implementation. However, several drivers have come out in support of the move, while requesting for more time for those who still need to learn it.
Following state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's diktat that the licences of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers would be cancelled if they fail to speak Marathi, opposition was raised by several factions including Shiv Sena's North Indian Cell.
Shivdayal Mishra, president of the Shiv Sena's North Indian Cell, has now claimed that the opposition stemmed from rumours.
"Most auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai have already begun learning Marathi and they are able to speak the language. There is no widespread opposition. Many drivers were scared as there were rumours suggesting the RTO was imposing fines on those who did not know Marathi. Consequently, some auto-rickshaw drivers in North Mumbai opposed this decision," said Mishra.
However, Mishra clarified that no such fines have been imposed and said they would not oppose the decision.
It is worth mentioning here that on Tuesday, four cab drivers from Mumbai filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi language mandatory for auto rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, saying it violates the fundamental rights of citizens.
The PIL filed through advocate Vivek Shukla stated the government notification of August 12 poses a threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of "poor and migrant" drivers, and sought a stay over its implementation.
The petition comes days after Maharashtra Transport Department launched a statewide drive from August 20 to check non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi language.
Notablty, a 105-day 'Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Campaign', conducted by the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, saw 1,65,601 non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers come forward to learn functional Marathi.
Taximen Support The Decision
Mojauddin Khan, a taxi driver from Wadala, told ETV Bharat that knowing Marathi is essential for anyone living in Maharashtra. "I drive a taxi across Mumbai, where majority of people are Marathi speakers. It is not that people don't know Hindi, but Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra and everyone should respect the mother tongue. I know and speak Marathi and there are lot many taxi drivers like me who do as well," he said.
Echoing Khan's views, Afzal Ansari, a taxi driver from Mankhurd, said knowing the local language is in the drivers' own interest.
"I am proud to know Marathi language. Having grown up in Mumbai, I picked up the language naturally. However, I have many friends who cannot speak Marathi. They feel intimidated when facing RTO officials. Therefore, this decision to enforce knowing Marathi is essential," said Ansari.
He added that those who need to learn the language should be given some more time.
Minister Assures No Illegal Action
Amid growing concerns, Minister Sarnaik clarified that no illegal action would be taken against auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, sending a message to the RTO and traffic police. He also said that an attitude of refusing to speak Marathi in Maharashtra would not be tolerated.
"Everyone needs to learn Marathi. Our government is holding classes which are currently available for those who wish to do so. The Maharashtra government will not deprive anyone of their livelihood; it is actively teaching the language to those willing to learn," he said.
Sarnaik further clarified that action would be taken against those who deliberately stir up controversy over the Marathi language issue.
Demand For 3-Month Extension
Shashank Rao, president of the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw-Taxi Union, recently met Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and requested an additional three-month extension for drivers to learn Marathi.
In response, Sarnaik pointed out that the drivers had already been given a three-month period previously.
'Respect Local Language'
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also insisted that everyone should respect Marathi. "Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra and it must be accorded due respect within the state. We welcome this decision by the coalition government. We stand by the non-Marathi auto-rickshaw drivers who are learning the language. However, we will not tolerate those calling for strikes against the language or expressing refusal to speak Marathi when they are living in Maharashtra," said Kunal Mainkar, Mumbai Suburban City president of the MNS.
Citizens Welcome Decision
Citizens have also welcomed the decision and said Marathi should be taught to people who are new to the state.
One Ajay Rathod shared his experience of how speaking Marathi recently helped him. "I just travelled from Nanded to Mumbai and I was able to communicate with the auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Marathi. I can definitely say, speaking in Marathi worked to my advantage. I welcome this decision by the Maharashtra government," said passenger Ajay Rathod.
Another commuter also echoed this sentiment, saying that willingness to communicate in Marathi is what matters. "One must know Marathi when in Mumbai and in Maharashtra. We are not asking you to go through comprehensive grammar lessons. At the very least, one is expected to provide an answer regarding the fare, specifically, whether the cost will remain unchanged or increase," said Vijaya Londhe, a commuter.
"As long as they are able to communicate in simple, everyday phrases, like, 'nahi janar', as in, 'I won't go,' shows their willingness to learn the language. I definitely think this rule is essential," Londhe added.
Also Read:
Cab Drivers Move HC Against Govt's Marathi Language Rule; Cite Violation Of Fundamental Rights