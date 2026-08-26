ETV Bharat / state

Vox Pop: What Commuters, Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Said About Maharashtra's Marathi Language Mandate

Several auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have welcomed the Maharashtra government rule to learn Marathi ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Marathi language mandate for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers has drawn mixed reactions from people in the state, with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay over its implementation. However, several drivers have come out in support of the move, while requesting for more time for those who still need to learn it.

Following state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's diktat that the licences of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers would be cancelled if they fail to speak Marathi, opposition was raised by several factions including Shiv Sena's North Indian Cell.

Shivdayal Mishra, president of the Shiv Sena's North Indian Cell, has now claimed that the opposition stemmed from rumours.

"Most auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai have already begun learning Marathi and they are able to speak the language. There is no widespread opposition. Many drivers were scared as there were rumours suggesting the RTO was imposing fines on those who did not know Marathi. Consequently, some auto-rickshaw drivers in North Mumbai opposed this decision," said Mishra.

However, Mishra clarified that no such fines have been imposed and said they would not oppose the decision.

It is worth mentioning here that on Tuesday, four cab drivers from Mumbai filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi language mandatory for auto rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, saying it violates the fundamental rights of citizens.

The PIL filed through advocate Vivek Shukla stated the government notification of August 12 poses a threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of "poor and migrant" drivers, and sought a stay over its implementation.

Several auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have welcomed the Maharashtra government rule to learn Marathi. However they have asked for three months extension to learn (ETV Bharat)

The petition comes days after Maharashtra Transport Department launched a statewide drive from August 20 to check non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi language.

Notablty, a 105-day 'Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Campaign', conducted by the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, saw 1,65,601 non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers come forward to learn functional Marathi.

Taximen Support The Decision

Mojauddin Khan, a taxi driver from Wadala, told ETV Bharat that knowing Marathi is essential for anyone living in Maharashtra. "I drive a taxi across Mumbai, where majority of people are Marathi speakers. It is not that people don't know Hindi, but Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra and everyone should respect the mother tongue. I know and speak Marathi and there are lot many taxi drivers like me who do as well," he said.

Echoing Khan's views, Afzal Ansari, a taxi driver from Mankhurd, said knowing the local language is in the drivers' own interest.

"I am proud to know Marathi language. Having grown up in Mumbai, I picked up the language naturally. However, I have many friends who cannot speak Marathi. They feel intimidated when facing RTO officials. Therefore, this decision to enforce knowing Marathi is essential," said Ansari.