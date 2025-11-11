Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security
In Ghatsila Assembly bye-election, around 2.56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, including JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP's Babulal Soren.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Ranchi: Voting is underway for the Ghatsila Assembly bye-election amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am in 300 booths in this constituency and will continue till 5 pm. Over 2,50,000 voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates.
This time, Ghatsila Assembly constituency is witnessing a close contest between JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister late Ramdas Soren, and BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said, "Voting is underway peacefully in all booths of Ghatsila constituency."
According to the Election Commission data, the Ghatsila Assembly constituency has registered a higher number of female voters compared to males likewise previous time. This time, there are 1,25,114 male voters, 1,31,235 female voters, 2,738 disabled voters and three transgender voters.
The Election Commission is carrying out webcasting at all polling stations for closer monitoring of voting procedure and has implemented voter facilities in all booths. Central security forces have been deployed to ensure a peaceful and fair election.
घाटशिला विधानसभा उपचुनाव में उत्साह से मतदाता कर रहे हैं अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 11, 2025
आप सभी मतदाताओं से अपील है कि लोकतंत्र के इस ऐतिहासिक पर्व में भागीदार बनें।
जय घाटशिला!
जय झारखण्ड! pic.twitter.com/2uPbvT2k2A
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to the voters of Ghatsila constituency to exercise their voting rights and participate in the festival of democracy. "Voters are enthusiastically exercising their voting rights in the Ghatsila Assembly by-election. An appeal to all voters to participate in this historic festival of democracy. Jai Ghatsila! Jai Jharkhand!" the CM tweeted.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Ramdas Soren on August 15. In the last Assembly elections, Ramdas had defeated Babulal.
The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly has 55 MLAs of the JMM-led alliance and 24 MLAs of BJP-led NDA.
Also Read