Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

Ranchi: Voting is underway for the Ghatsila Assembly bye-election amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am in 300 booths in this constituency and will continue till 5 pm. Over 2,50,000 voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates.

This time, Ghatsila Assembly constituency is witnessing a close contest between JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister late Ramdas Soren, and BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said, "Voting is underway peacefully in all booths of Ghatsila constituency."

According to the Election Commission data, the Ghatsila Assembly constituency has registered a higher number of female voters compared to males likewise previous time. This time, there are 1,25,114 male voters, 1,31,235 female voters, 2,738 disabled voters and three transgender voters.