ETV Bharat / state

Voting Right Dilemma: Orphans' Face Challenge Of Proving Identity Without A Permanent Address

Jaipur: Narrating her childhood ordeal, Moin (name changed) says, "I was raised by others since childhood, then the court sent me to a girls' home, where I passed 12th grade. After that, I live in a rented house and work at a hardware store. I have an Aadhaar card to identify me, but despite this, my name is not being added to the voter list. Will I ever become a voter?"

Similarly, Sonu (name changed) raises the very pertinent question as she wonders: "I grew up in an ashram from the time I was a child. I studied there. Now I am 18 years old. As a citizen of this country, I want to get my name added to the voter list, but I don't even have an Aadhaar card to identify me. Will I ever be able to become a voter?"

Lucky and Irfan, along with other young people living in orphanages, child care homes, and communication homes across Rajasthan, are asking the same question: "We too deserve the right to vote in this democratic system."

Hundreds of such people are not being added to the voter list due to a lack of a permanent address. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting a thorough audit of the voter list, using the 2002 voter list as the basis for identifying voters.

File photo of orphns (ETV Bharat)

The ECI should make special provisions to include orphans, say various non-government bodies and social activists.

Social activist Vijay Goyal says, "It's easy to reach those who have homes, but what about those who don't have homes at all? Young people living in orphanages, child care homes, and communication homes, or who have moved out after living there, are finding it difficult to get their names added to the voter list under the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Their parents are untraceable, and they are living solely on their own identity or with the help of an organisation."

He says thousands of families are unknown, and they don't even have a permanent address."The ECI's SIR procedure rules do not provide any exemptions or provisions for adding their names to the voter list. Under the normal procedure, a child's name can be added to the voter list by obtaining a written consent from the Centre Home, but how can these children fulfil the 2002 voter list mapping rules?," asked Goyal.