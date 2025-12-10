Voting Right Dilemma: Orphans' Face Challenge Of Proving Identity Without A Permanent Address
Due to technical glitches, young people living in orphanages, child care homes, are unable to join the SIR process in Rajasthan.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Jaipur: Narrating her childhood ordeal, Moin (name changed) says, "I was raised by others since childhood, then the court sent me to a girls' home, where I passed 12th grade. After that, I live in a rented house and work at a hardware store. I have an Aadhaar card to identify me, but despite this, my name is not being added to the voter list. Will I ever become a voter?"
Similarly, Sonu (name changed) raises the very pertinent question as she wonders: "I grew up in an ashram from the time I was a child. I studied there. Now I am 18 years old. As a citizen of this country, I want to get my name added to the voter list, but I don't even have an Aadhaar card to identify me. Will I ever be able to become a voter?"
Lucky and Irfan, along with other young people living in orphanages, child care homes, and communication homes across Rajasthan, are asking the same question: "We too deserve the right to vote in this democratic system."
Hundreds of such people are not being added to the voter list due to a lack of a permanent address. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting a thorough audit of the voter list, using the 2002 voter list as the basis for identifying voters.
The ECI should make special provisions to include orphans, say various non-government bodies and social activists.
Social activist Vijay Goyal says, "It's easy to reach those who have homes, but what about those who don't have homes at all? Young people living in orphanages, child care homes, and communication homes, or who have moved out after living there, are finding it difficult to get their names added to the voter list under the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Their parents are untraceable, and they are living solely on their own identity or with the help of an organisation."
He says thousands of families are unknown, and they don't even have a permanent address."The ECI's SIR procedure rules do not provide any exemptions or provisions for adding their names to the voter list. Under the normal procedure, a child's name can be added to the voter list by obtaining a written consent from the Centre Home, but how can these children fulfil the 2002 voter list mapping rules?," asked Goyal.
Besides, even children who have left the Centre Home are no longer receiving written consent from the Centre Home.
Social activists and organisations point out that as per the Parentes Patriae Principle, if a child does not have parents, the state government acts as their guardian under the Parentes Patriae Principle. This ensures that they receive all fundamental rights, including the right to education and life. Orphans are also considered Indian citizens by birth, so these rights apply to them as well, they say.
"Orphans are full citizens of the country and have the full right to vote upon reaching adulthood," says social worker Lata Singh, who is working to add these children to the voter list.
She says, "It is a very challenging time for children living in ashrams or child care institutions. The 2002 list is used as the basis for completing the SIR process. However, these children do not have any identity or details from 2002. There has been no clarification regarding how these children will be mapped, as they do not yet have Aadhaar cards. Some children have turned 18, and some are about to, but they still don't have voting rights."
"The ECI should consider these children a special case and relax the rules, so they too can be considered Indians," said Lata Singh.
According to the current voter list in Rajasthan, there are 5 crore 48 lakh 84 thousand 827 voters. This includes 2.84 crore men, 2.65 crore women and 681 other voters. Under their SIR, BLOs are going to every house and getting the census forms filled.
Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi, "In India, orphans have the right to vote upon attaining the age of 18, provided they are citizens of India and meet other general eligibility criteria. The Indian Constitution guarantees universal adult suffrage without discrimination based on religion, caste, gender, or social status.”
She explains that genealogical mapping is done when the names of family members, like parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents, are included.
"However, where neither of these options is available, a third option is used: mapping based on any one of the relevant documents, such as a birth certificate, school records, or an orphanage certificate. This third option has been used to map children and youth living in orphanages and child care institutions, who neither know their family name nor have an address," Dabi said.
