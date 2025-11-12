ETV Bharat / state

Voting Percentage In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Remains Low As Usual

Hyderabad: Voting percentage at Jubilee Hills remained low as usual during the bypoll on Tuesday.

While the last Assembly elections recorded 47.49 per cent polling, it went up by just around one per cent to 48.47 in the by-election. In the first two hours of polling that began at 7 am, only 10 per cent vocting was recorded, but by 1 pm, it had crossed 30 per cent. After that, polling continued sluggishly until 3 pm and reached 47.16 per cent by 5 pm.

The Election Commission revealed that 48.47 per cent polling was recorded by the stipulated time. According to the final voter list, the Election Commission expected that the polling would cross 50 per cent this time, as more than 2000 voters had been added to the voter list.

The poor arrangements of the Election Commission also contributed to the decline in the voting percentage. Many voters who had come to vote enthusiastically were disappointed. The polling station of around 60 voters from Mathuranagar was shifted to Rahmat Nagar.