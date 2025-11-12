Voting Percentage In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Remains Low As Usual
The poor arrangements of Election Commission and shifting of polling booths contributed to the dismal turnout of voters during the byelection.
Hyderabad: Voting percentage at Jubilee Hills remained low as usual during the bypoll on Tuesday.
While the last Assembly elections recorded 47.49 per cent polling, it went up by just around one per cent to 48.47 in the by-election. In the first two hours of polling that began at 7 am, only 10 per cent vocting was recorded, but by 1 pm, it had crossed 30 per cent. After that, polling continued sluggishly until 3 pm and reached 47.16 per cent by 5 pm.
The Election Commission revealed that 48.47 per cent polling was recorded by the stipulated time. According to the final voter list, the Election Commission expected that the polling would cross 50 per cent this time, as more than 2000 voters had been added to the voter list.
The poor arrangements of the Election Commission also contributed to the decline in the voting percentage. Many voters who had come to vote enthusiastically were disappointed. The polling station of around 60 voters from Mathuranagar was shifted to Rahmat Nagar.
Similarly, the polling station of several voters from CPR Hills Basti was shifted to Mathuranagar. The polling stations of several from Srinagar Colony was shifted to Yousafguda. Votes were also shifted in Vengalrao Nagar and Erragadda divisions. A large number of women returned home saying they could not go far to vote.
There were no scenes of voters queuing up from morning till evening at 407 polling stations in 139 areas. While there were an average of 986 votes in each polling station, not even half of them were registered. Polling stations in Srinagar Colony, Mathuranagar, and other colonies in the constituency, including Shalivahana Nagar, where celebrities reside, were busy from morning till evening.
Only a few film celebrities exercised their right to vote. Despite the government declaring the polling day as a holiday, the last hour was useful for all those working in private sector, IT, film industry and other sectors in the Jubilee Hills constituency.
At least 3,000 staff under the command of the District Election Officer and 2,000 armed forces personnel under the command of the Police Commissioner worked hard to ensure peaceful polling. District Election Officer RV Karnan thanked the election staff and employees. Massive arrangements are being made for the counting of votes on Friday.
