Voting In Mumbai And 28 Municipal Corporations To Be Held On January 15, Counting On January 16
After nine years, voters will cast their votes in municipal polls; Mumbai Police issues advisories, with traffic restrictions citywide from January 14-16.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Mumbai: After a nine-year gap, citizens in Mumbai and 28 other cities will vote in the Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday, January 15, with counting scheduled for Friday, January 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State Election Commission have distributed voter slips to nearly 85 lakh households to facilitate smooth polling.
These slips list essential details, including the voter’s name, address, polling station location, and booth number, making it easy for voters to find their designated booths. Polling in Mumbai will take place across 227 wards, including the city and suburbs, from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM. A total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the elections, including 878 women and 822 men.
According to officials, around 1.03 crore voters are registered in Mumbai. This includes 55,15,707 men, 48,26,509 women, and 1,099 voters in the ‘others’ category.
Facilities For Voters
Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Mobile toilets will also be available near polling booths. Voters are not allowed to carry mobile phones inside voting compartments.
To vote, citizens must carry a valid photo identity proof such as an Election ID card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or any government-issued ID.
Traffic Restrictions And Road Closures
The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. Traffic restrictions will be in place from January 14 to 16 in several parts of the city to facilitate voting, counting, and the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Certain roads near polling venues will be accessible only for election-related work and essential services during this period.
- Vasanji Lalji Marg (Matoshree Zunka-Bhakar Centre to Chandresh Liquor Shop)
- Bajaj Marg (Swami Vivekananda Marg to Bajaj School)
- Bajaj Cross Road No. 1 (Samrat Building to Super Shopping Complex)
- Marve Marg (northbound) from Kacha Marg to Bafira Chowk
These roads will be closed from January 14 to January 16 midnight.
During polling and counting hours, only election staff will be allowed on Route No. 24-B (Sion East), Ranade Road, Rao Bahadur Shankarrao Bhole Marg in Dadar (West), and Dr E Moses Road. Parking and entry restrictions will apply on these roads.
Mumbai Police urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternate routes.
Public Holiday, Dry Days Announced
The Maharashtra government has declared Thursday, January 15, a public holiday to encourage voter participation. Both public and private offices will remain closed on that day. The Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office (RTO) will remain shut on January 14 and 15 for election-related work. Authorities have imposed a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol from January 13 to January 16.
Tight Security Arrangements
Police and security forces have conducted flag marches across the city. They will deploy heavy security at all polling booths. Teams have equipped strongrooms housing voting machines with additional surveillance, patrolling, and quick-response units.
Ten additional police commissioners, 33 deputy commissioners, 84 assistant police commissioners, 3,000 police officers, and 25,000 personnel from the SRPF, QRT, BDDS, and Reserve Police Force have been deployed in sensitive areas.
The cybercrime cell closely monitors social media platforms. Officials have already removed some objectionable videos. The Mumbai Police Commissioner warns that anyone spreading rumours or misinformation will face strict action.
Political leaders across parties have appealed to citizens to step out and vote. Make your voice heard by participating in the municipal elections and help shape Mumbai's future. Remember, your vote is crucial, especially since the elections coincide with a long weekend when many may travel out of the city.
