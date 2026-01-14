ETV Bharat / state

Voting In Mumbai And 28 Municipal Corporations To Be Held On January 15, Counting On January 16

Mumbai: After a nine-year gap, citizens in Mumbai and 28 other cities will vote in the Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday, January 15, with counting scheduled for Friday, January 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State Election Commission have distributed voter slips to nearly 85 lakh households to facilitate smooth polling.

These slips list essential details, including the voter’s name, address, polling station location, and booth number, making it easy for voters to find their designated booths. Polling in Mumbai will take place across 227 wards, including the city and suburbs, from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM. A total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the elections, including 878 women and 822 men.

According to officials, around 1.03 crore voters are registered in Mumbai. This includes 55,15,707 men, 48,26,509 women, and 1,099 voters in the ‘others’ category.

Facilities For Voters

Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Mobile toilets will also be available near polling booths. Voters are not allowed to carry mobile phones inside voting compartments.

To vote, citizens must carry a valid photo identity proof such as an Election ID card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or any government-issued ID.

Traffic Restrictions And Road Closures

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. Traffic restrictions will be in place from January 14 to 16 in several parts of the city to facilitate voting, counting, and the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Certain roads near polling venues will be accessible only for election-related work and essential services during this period.