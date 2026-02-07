ETV Bharat / state

Voting For Zilla Parishads And Panchayat Samitis Begins In Maharashtra

Mumbai: After years of delay, voting for Maharashtra's local bodies, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis began on Saturday morning. And, within the first hour of voting, reports of technical glitches with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) surfaced across the state.

Voting in 12 Zilla Parishads (District Councils) and 125 Panchayat Samitis (Block Councils) in Maharashtra began at 7.30 am. The election is being held for 731 seats in the Zilla Parishads and 1,462 seats in the Panchayat Samitis. A total of 7,438 candidates are in the fray, and it is expected that 2,08,20,702 voters will cast their ballots.

There are over 1.6 crore male voters, 1.2 crore women, and 468 other voters.

In all, there are 731 seats in 12 District Councils, of which 369 seats are reserved for women. Eighty-three seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 191 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

A total of 2,624 candidates are contesting for all these seats in the District Councils. Across all 125 Block Councils, there are 1,462 seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Around 166 seats are reserved for SC, 38 for ST and 342 for OBC. In all, 4,814 candidates are contesting for these seats in the Block Councils.

A total of 25,471 polling stations have been set up. Around 1,28,000 personnel have been deployed for polling. This includes about 125 Returning Officers and 125 Assistant Returning Officers.

Government reports stated that adequate police security arrangements have also been put in place for the entire voting process.

There are 25,471 polling stations for the District Councils and Block Councils, and, accordingly, a sufficient number of EVMs have been arranged. This includes 51,537 control units and 1,10,329 ballot units. All concerned officers and staff have also been provided with periodic training to ensure the process is carried out efficiently.