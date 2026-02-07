Voting For Zilla Parishads And Panchayat Samitis Begins In Maharashtra
Across Maharashtra, 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested by 7,438 candidates, with 2,08,20,702 voters.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai: After years of delay, voting for Maharashtra's local bodies, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis began on Saturday morning. And, within the first hour of voting, reports of technical glitches with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) surfaced across the state.
Voting in 12 Zilla Parishads (District Councils) and 125 Panchayat Samitis (Block Councils) in Maharashtra began at 7.30 am. The election is being held for 731 seats in the Zilla Parishads and 1,462 seats in the Panchayat Samitis. A total of 7,438 candidates are in the fray, and it is expected that 2,08,20,702 voters will cast their ballots.
There are over 1.6 crore male voters, 1.2 crore women, and 468 other voters.
In all, there are 731 seats in 12 District Councils, of which 369 seats are reserved for women. Eighty-three seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 191 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
A total of 2,624 candidates are contesting for all these seats in the District Councils. Across all 125 Block Councils, there are 1,462 seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Around 166 seats are reserved for SC, 38 for ST and 342 for OBC. In all, 4,814 candidates are contesting for these seats in the Block Councils.
A total of 25,471 polling stations have been set up. Around 1,28,000 personnel have been deployed for polling. This includes about 125 Returning Officers and 125 Assistant Returning Officers.
Government reports stated that adequate police security arrangements have also been put in place for the entire voting process.
There are 25,471 polling stations for the District Councils and Block Councils, and, accordingly, a sufficient number of EVMs have been arranged. This includes 51,537 control units and 1,10,329 ballot units. All concerned officers and staff have also been provided with periodic training to ensure the process is carried out efficiently.
However, voting in Karad has been delayed after an electronic voting machine malfunctioned. A zonal officer was called to the polling station in Chachegaon as the EVM at booth 78 shut down.
In a separate incident at a polling booth in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the EVM had to be replaced after it stopped working, and the queue of voters steadily grew. A machine in Waluj developed glitches. Voters complained that it failed to make a sound as they tried to cast their ballots.
Among the early morning voters was Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and her family. Later, Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil of NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) cast their ballots.
On January 13, the State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier announced the schedule for conducting elections for the District Councils and their respective Block Councils in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur districts in 2026. According to the original schedule, voting was to be held on February 5.
However, after the sudden death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an aeroplane crash and the subsequent declaration of a three-day mourning period in the state, the polling date was postponed to today (Saturday).
The SEC has made available a mobile app called ‘Matadhikar’ to enable voters to find their names and exact polling stations for the local body elections. A voter can search for their name in the electoral roll by entering the full name or Voter ID (EPIC) number on the official website mahasecvoterlist.in.
At polling stations, priority will be given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, women with infants and pregnant women. Ramps will be provided at polling stations for such voters. Wheelchairs will also be made available. Electricity, drinking water, shade and toilet facilities will be provided. All District Collectors have been instructed to ensure basic facilities are available at every polling station.
The counting of votes will begin on February 9, 2026, at 10 am. The code of conduct will end thereafter.
Also Read: