ETV Bharat / state

Voting Begins For Himachal Urban Local Body Polls

Polling personnel carrying election materials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the urban local body elections, in Shimla district on Saturday. ( IANS )

Shimla: Voting for Himachal Pradesh's urban local body elections, widely regarded as a “semifinal” for the next year's Assembly polls, got underway on Sunday morning.

Polling is taking place across 51 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations. Ministers, MLAs, and other leaders have also toiled tirelessly in their bid to secure dominance in their respective constituencies.

These elections will mark a decisive turning point in the political career of Vinay Kumar, who has assumed the leadership of the Himachal Congress for the first time. On the other hand, the responsibility for bringing the BJP back to power in the state rests on the shoulders of state BJP chief Dr. Rajiv Bindal.

Close on the heels of urban local body polls, Panchayat elections are also slated to take place on May 26, 28, and 30. Broadly speaking, these local body polls are expected to offer a hint of whether the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government will be able to maintain its winning streak, or whether the established trend of alternating power will continue.

The four municipal corporations where elections are currently being held are Mandi, Solan, Dharamshala, and Palampur.

Its not just Vinay vs. Bindal in Solan:

In Solan, the reputation of BJP chief Rajiv Bindal is arguably on the line. Although Dr. Bindal shifted his political base to Nahan in the previous election, Solan remains a place of profound emotional significance to him. Though Vinay Kumar hails from Sirmaur, as the PCC Chief, he will have to bear the moral responsibility for the party's performance in the neighbouring district of Solan, which presents an intriguing political dynamic involving a father-in-law and his son-in-law.