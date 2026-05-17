Voting Begins For Himachal Urban Local Body Polls
Polling being held across 51 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations
Published : May 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Shimla: Voting for Himachal Pradesh's urban local body elections, widely regarded as a “semifinal” for the next year's Assembly polls, got underway on Sunday morning.
Polling is taking place across 51 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations. Ministers, MLAs, and other leaders have also toiled tirelessly in their bid to secure dominance in their respective constituencies.
These elections will mark a decisive turning point in the political career of Vinay Kumar, who has assumed the leadership of the Himachal Congress for the first time. On the other hand, the responsibility for bringing the BJP back to power in the state rests on the shoulders of state BJP chief Dr. Rajiv Bindal.
Close on the heels of urban local body polls, Panchayat elections are also slated to take place on May 26, 28, and 30. Broadly speaking, these local body polls are expected to offer a hint of whether the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government will be able to maintain its winning streak, or whether the established trend of alternating power will continue.
The four municipal corporations where elections are currently being held are Mandi, Solan, Dharamshala, and Palampur.
Its not just Vinay vs. Bindal in Solan:
In Solan, the reputation of BJP chief Rajiv Bindal is arguably on the line. Although Dr. Bindal shifted his political base to Nahan in the previous election, Solan remains a place of profound emotional significance to him. Though Vinay Kumar hails from Sirmaur, as the PCC Chief, he will have to bear the moral responsibility for the party's performance in the neighbouring district of Solan, which presents an intriguing political dynamic involving a father-in-law and his son-in-law.
Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil, who serves as the Health Minister in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhu, represent the Solan constituency. He now seeks to pass on his political legacy to his son. On the other hand, his son-in-law — Dr. Rajesh Kashyap, a former Professor in the Department of Medicine at IGMC Hospital, Shimla — is aligned with the BJP. However, Dr. Kashyap had lost the previous Assembly election to his father-in-law, Dr. Shandil.
In terms of the political landscape, the Solan Municipal Corporation comprises 17 wards. Currently, the Congress party holds the post of Mayor, while the post of Deputy Mayor is held by the BJP. The district has a total of 34,147 registered voters. Although the number of female voters is slightly lower than that of male voters, their participation is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome.
In addition to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, other prominent figures like Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur and BJP MP Anurag Thakur have actively campaigned in Solan. The electoral battle in Solan is essentially a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. However, there are certain wards where independent candidates could potentially act as spoilers and disrupt the established dynamics.
Both parties vie for victory in Mandi:
The Mandi Municipal Corporation election represents the biggest test for Jairam Thakur, who hails from the Mandi district. In the last assembly elections, when the BJP's stronghold across the state was crumbling, it was the Mandi district that salvaged the party's reputation. Here, the BJP secured nine out of the ten assembly seats.
The political standing of Anil Sharma, the BJP MLA for Mandi Sadar, who was once with the Congress, is also put to the test this time round. This election holds immense significance for Anil Sharma as he must uphold and carry forward his political legacy. In this context, the election also serves as an indicator of the future trajectory for his son, Ashray Sharma.
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