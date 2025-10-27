ETV Bharat / state

Voters Elect Government In Democracy But Today Government Chooses Voters: Uddhav Targets BJP

Uddhav Thackeray said a case should be registered against the Election Commissioner for "corrupt practice" of bogus voters.

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : October 27, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused the ruling BJP of vote theft by asserting that voters elect governments in democracy but today the government chooses voters.

Addressing party workers here, Thackeray said a case should be registered against the Election Commissioner for "corrupt practice" of bogus voters.

He said after winning the Lok Sabha polls and forming the government at the Centre, the Election Commissioners will be booked and will have to face trial.

The BJP gave the call of Atmanirbhar Bharat but it still cannot become Atmanirbhar BJP because it resorts to breaking parties and "stealing" votes. the former Maharashtra chief minister said. He said the BJP is a bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots.

