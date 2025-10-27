ETV Bharat / state

Voters Elect Government In Democracy But Today Government Chooses Voters: Uddhav Targets BJP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused the ruling BJP of vote theft by asserting that voters elect governments in democracy but today the government chooses voters.

Addressing party workers here, Thackeray said a case should be registered against the Election Commissioner for "corrupt practice" of bogus voters.

He said after winning the Lok Sabha polls and forming the government at the Centre, the Election Commissioners will be booked and will have to face trial.