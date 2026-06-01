Chhattisgarh: Voter Turnouts Of 84.58% And 78.61% Recorded In Civic Bodies And Panchayat Polls
Counting of votes will be held on June 4 at 13 designated counting centres where 395 officials and employees have been deployed.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Raipur: Voting and bypolls to vacant and newly constituted urban local bodies, as well as three-tier panchayats, concluded in Chhattisgarh on Monday, with voter turnouts of 84.58 per cent and nearly 78.61 per cent recorded in civic bodies and panchayat polls, respectively, officials said.
The general/by-elections were held for five chairperson posts and 71 councillor posts in urban local bodies. Of the 31,928 eligible voters, 27,006 exercised their franchise across 96 polling stations, resulting in a voter turnout of 84.58 per cent, according to an official statement.
In the three-tier panchayat elections, voting was conducted for 10 Janpad Panchayat member posts, 34 sarpanch posts and 107 ward panch posts. Out of 102,797 eligible voters, 79,968 cast their votes at 274 polling stations, recording a turnout of 78.61 per cent, it said.
Counting of votes for urban local body elections will be held on June 4 at 13 designated counting centres where 395 officials and employees have been deployed.
State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh said no untoward incident was reported from any polling area and the elections were conducted peacefully in a cordial atmosphere.
Polling in urban local body elections continued till 5 pm, while voting in panchayat elections ended at 3 pm.
The urban body elections were conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). One EVM was replaced during the mock poll exercise in Nagar Panchayat Bamhnidih. The machines used in the elections have been secured in strong rooms under tight security arrangements, according to the statement.
The panchayat elections were conducted through ballot papers. Counting was carried out at the polling locations immediately after voting under normal procedures, while tabulation and declaration of final results will take place on June 4.
The by-election was held for the post of president in Nagar Panchayat Sahaspur Lohara and for 11 councillor posts in various urban local bodies.
In addition, general elections were conducted in four newly-constituted Nagar Panchayats: Ghumka in Rajnandgaon district, Bamhnidih in Janjgir-Champa district, Shivanandanpur in Surajpur district and Palari in Balod district for four president posts and 60 councillor seats.
In the urban local body elections, 221 candidates contested for 71 councillor seats, while 19 candidates were in the fray for five president posts.
A total of 1,228 posts were involved in the three-tier panchayat elections, according to the official statement.
For the panchayat elections, 1,136 ward panch posts were notified. No nominations were received for 385 posts, while nominations for four posts were rejected. Elections were decided unopposed on 640 posts, and polling was conducted for the remaining 107 seats, where 246 candidates contested, it said.
Similarly, of the 82 sarpanch posts notified, no nominations were received for 30 posts and three nominations were rejected. Elections were held unopposed for 15 posts, while polling was conducted for the remaining 34 posts, where 105 candidates contested.
Elections were held for all 10 Janpad Panchayat member posts, with a total of 41 candidates in the fray, it said.