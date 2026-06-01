ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Voter Turnouts Of 84.58% And 78.61% Recorded In Civic Bodies And Panchayat Polls

Chhattisgarh: Voter Turnouts Of 84.58% And 78.61% Recorded In Civic Bodies And Panchayat Polls ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Voting and bypolls to vacant and newly constituted urban local bodies, as well as three-tier panchayats, concluded in Chhattisgarh on Monday, with voter turnouts of 84.58 per cent and nearly 78.61 per cent recorded in civic bodies and panchayat polls, respectively, officials said.

The general/by-elections were held for five chairperson posts and 71 councillor posts in urban local bodies. Of the 31,928 eligible voters, 27,006 exercised their franchise across 96 polling stations, resulting in a voter turnout of 84.58 per cent, according to an official statement.

In the three-tier panchayat elections, voting was conducted for 10 Janpad Panchayat member posts, 34 sarpanch posts and 107 ward panch posts. Out of 102,797 eligible voters, 79,968 cast their votes at 274 polling stations, recording a turnout of 78.61 per cent, it said.

Counting of votes for urban local body elections will be held on June 4 at 13 designated counting centres where 395 officials and employees have been deployed.

State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh said no untoward incident was reported from any polling area and the elections were conducted peacefully in a cordial atmosphere.

Polling in urban local body elections continued till 5 pm, while voting in panchayat elections ended at 3 pm.

The urban body elections were conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). One EVM was replaced during the mock poll exercise in Nagar Panchayat Bamhnidih. The machines used in the elections have been secured in strong rooms under tight security arrangements, according to the statement.

The panchayat elections were conducted through ballot papers. Counting was carried out at the polling locations immediately after voting under normal procedures, while tabulation and declaration of final results will take place on June 4.