Madhya Pradesh: Voter List In Agar Malwa Draws Attention For Unusual Names Inspired By Films, TV and Politics

Bhopal: In a scene that could resemble a film set, names like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra and Akshay Khanna feature in the voter list at polling booth number 93 in Agar Malwa district, making it one of the most talked-about booths in Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) survey.

The month-long SIR exercise may be causing pressure for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state, but officials posted here say the unique names of voters often bring a smile. Alongside film personalities’ names are unusual entries such as Jungle Raj, Burhanpur Bai, Sarangpur Bai, Desh Premi and even Antenna TV. During verification, officers often find themselves surprised at names such as ‘Desh Premi’ (patriot).

Burhanpur Bai, now over 50, herself doesn't know how a district she had no connection to became a part of her identity. Burhanpur Bai said, "I don't know if my parents gave me the name. Now I am Burhanpur Bai." There is no story behind the name. 'Desh Premi' often speculates about the reason behind their names, saying that their parents might have named them after a patriotic film.

Polling booths 93 and 94 have turned into talking points for featuring names like Madhuri, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Khanna. Officials say many in the community adopt names of actors out of admiration, sometimes even using nicknames. For instance, the voter listed as Akshay Khanna is actually Sunny Deol Pardhi, who picked the name because he liked its pronunciation.